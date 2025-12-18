Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Another Accused From Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA) | File Photo

New Delhi- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested another key accused from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with last month's car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort that left 15 people dead and several others injured, officials said.

They said the arrested individual is the ninth accused held so far in the case.

According to a statement, the accused has been identified as Yasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested from New Delhi and has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), 1967, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

The statement said NIA investigations have revealed Yasir's active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.“An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath to carry out self-sacrificial operations,” it added.

Further investigations have shown that Yasir was in close contact with other accused, including Umar Un Nabi, the deceased perpetrator of the bombing, and Mufti Irfan, the statement said.