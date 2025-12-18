SSU Drones Strike Russian Air Defense Systems And Mig-31 At Belbek Airfield

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU said this in a Telegram post.

As a result of precision strikes by Ukrainian drones, the following assets were hit:



two Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection systems (estimated cost of one unit: approximately USD 60–100 million);

a 92N6 radar, which is a component of the S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system (estimated cost for the domestic market: USD 30 million; export price: USD 60 million);

a Pantsir-S2 surface-to-air missile and gun system (estimated cost for the domestic market: USD 12 million; export price: USD 19 million); a MiG-31 aircraft with a full combat load (estimated cost: USD 30–50 million, depending on configuration and armament).

















As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the port of Novorossiysk, Sub Sea Baby underwater drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, for the first time in history, blew up a Russian Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarin (NATO classification: Kilo). As a result of the explosion, the submarine sustained critical damage and was effectively put out of action.

Photos: SSU