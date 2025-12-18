403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The world's largest display of cheese varieties Guinness World Record Attempt comes to Dubai
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) An official attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest showcase of cheese varieties in one place will be held in Dubai at the Radisson Blu Hotel Deira Creek on January 28, 2026, in conjunction with Gulfood, the world’s biggest food show.
The record to beat is 1,001 varieties of cheese, which was achieved in Lyon, France in October 2023, and currently holds the world record.
The GWR Official Attempt is part of Date-a-Cheese 2026, the international food festival that celebrates the pairing of international cheeses with palm dates&nbs–;– a powerful symbol of the UAE.
Date-a-Cheese 2026 will feature a program of activities that inclu‘es ‘The Art of Serving Cheese ’w–rds’ – a groundbreaking competition rewarding innovation, creativity and diversity in hotels, restaurants, and catering, and will conclude with an extrao‘dinary ‘Dubai Big Taste Chees’ Experience’ at Radisson Blu Hotel Deira Creek on January 30 and 31, from 6pm, where the public are invited to taste the cheese varieties that were featured in the attempt.
"A Guinness World Record is not just a number. It's a statement. A bold declaration that something extraordinary–has happened – that passion, precision, and persistence have come together to create something the world has never seen before," commented world-renowned Cheese & Dairy Specialist, Elie Makhlouf, Founder of Chronofood, and Cheese Director of the event.
Rosario Scarpato, CEO of Argos Star LLC, the ’estival’s founder and organiser of the GWR Official Attempt, “xpressed,“Date-a-cheese truly represents the cosmopolitan contemporary spirit of Dubai and, at the same, i”s heritage.”
The WGR Official Attempt is organised in collaboration with the Emirates Culinary Guild, the association of professional chefs of the UAE, and has Greenhouse foodstuff LLC, leader in importing and distributing premium cheeses, as its main partner.
Date-a-Cheese is part of the Out-of-the-box, the Gulfood after Fair, organised by Argos Star, which in 2024 produced the Guinness World Record for the Longest Line of Sustainable Pizza.
The record to beat is 1,001 varieties of cheese, which was achieved in Lyon, France in October 2023, and currently holds the world record.
The GWR Official Attempt is part of Date-a-Cheese 2026, the international food festival that celebrates the pairing of international cheeses with palm dates&nbs–;– a powerful symbol of the UAE.
Date-a-Cheese 2026 will feature a program of activities that inclu‘es ‘The Art of Serving Cheese ’w–rds’ – a groundbreaking competition rewarding innovation, creativity and diversity in hotels, restaurants, and catering, and will conclude with an extrao‘dinary ‘Dubai Big Taste Chees’ Experience’ at Radisson Blu Hotel Deira Creek on January 30 and 31, from 6pm, where the public are invited to taste the cheese varieties that were featured in the attempt.
"A Guinness World Record is not just a number. It's a statement. A bold declaration that something extraordinary–has happened – that passion, precision, and persistence have come together to create something the world has never seen before," commented world-renowned Cheese & Dairy Specialist, Elie Makhlouf, Founder of Chronofood, and Cheese Director of the event.
Rosario Scarpato, CEO of Argos Star LLC, the ’estival’s founder and organiser of the GWR Official Attempt, “xpressed,“Date-a-cheese truly represents the cosmopolitan contemporary spirit of Dubai and, at the same, i”s heritage.”
The WGR Official Attempt is organised in collaboration with the Emirates Culinary Guild, the association of professional chefs of the UAE, and has Greenhouse foodstuff LLC, leader in importing and distributing premium cheeses, as its main partner.
Date-a-Cheese is part of the Out-of-the-box, the Gulfood after Fair, organised by Argos Star, which in 2024 produced the Guinness World Record for the Longest Line of Sustainable Pizza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment