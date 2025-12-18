Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification Of Major Shareholding


2025-12-18 08:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of December 12, 2025 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after December 12, 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 5.63% 2.75%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0% 0%
Danske Bank A/S total share capital in % 5.63% 2.75%


As of December 12, 2025, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 747,307 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 2.75% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.


For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
...


Attachments

  • 20251215 Nilfisk Holding signed
  • 17 Announcement_18122025 - Major shareholder - Danske Bank

MENAFN18122025004107003653ID1110497921



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

