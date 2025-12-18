Notification Of Major Shareholding
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after December 12, 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|5.63%
|2.75%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0%
|0%
|Danske Bank A/S total share capital in %
|5.63%
|2.75%
As of December 12, 2025, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 747,307 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 2.75% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
...
Attachments
-
20251215 Nilfisk Holding signed
17 Announcement_18122025 - Major shareholder - Danske Bank
