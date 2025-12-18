403
AGEasy and Wellbeing Nutrition Unveil Gut Care Range Formulated Specifically for Seniors
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) National, 18 December 2025: AGEasy, the consumer products brand under Antara Senior Care—India’s most comprehensive and integrated senior-care ecosystem—today announced the launch of its specialised Gut Care Range, developed in partnership with Wellbeing Nutrition, a leader in clean-label, science-backed nutraceuticals.
This new portfolio marks a significant step in addressing one of the most overlooked challenges of ageing—the changing physiology of the senior gut. While gut issues are common in India, their impact on seniors is far more complex. Recent studies show that 4 in 10 urban seniors experience persistent digestive discomfort, with conditions like constipation, IBS and IBD being top among them. Further, data shows that nearly 50% seniors are actively seeking treatment for these issues. Yet, most gut health products in the market are created for the general population and overlook age-related changes such as:
•Slower metabolism
•Altered gut microbiome
•Higher medication load
•Reduced digestive enzyme activity
These factors make the ageing digestive system more sensitive, increasing the frequency and severity of discomfort. There is a clear gap for gut products formulated for seniors from scratch.
Recognising this need, AGEasy and Wellbeing Nutrition have co-created a senior-specific gut care range, using clinically validated ingredients and formats that are easy to digest, simple to consume, and suitable alongside ongoing medication*. Instead of adapting generic formulas, this range has been purpose-built for the senior physiology. It combines nutritional science with natural ingredients to support digestive rhythm and everyday comfort.
Speaking about the launch, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, “Gut health is foundational for seniors. Scientific literature shows that it influences immunity, inflammation, metabolic parameters and even cognitive function. With AGEasy’s understanding of senior needs and Wellbeing Nutrition’s scientific rigor, we have created a range that addresses the unique requirements of the ageing gut. The AGEasy Gut Care Range provides sustained, reliable support for concerns like acidity, constipation, bloating and overall digestive balance. At AGEasy, our mission is to enable self-care that is effortless, effective and joyful for seniors.”
Avnish Chhabria, Founder & CEO, Wellbeing Nutrition, added: “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to making clean, research-driven nutrition accessible to every life stage. Seniors often deal with pill fatigue, dysphagia and reduced nutrient absorption. By offering powders, oral melts and syrups, we’ve ensured formats that are easy to consume and gentle on the system. AGEasy brings deep insight into senior wellness, and together we’ve developed India’s first dedicated gut care range for the ageing population.”
The AGEasy Gut Care Range includes four targeted products:
•Gut Balance – daily digestive support for overall gut wellness.
•Consti Calm – support for regular bowel movement.
•Bloat Calm – relief from heaviness, gas and discomfort.
•Acidity Calm – help with acidity and related digestive distress.
All products are FSSAI-certified, use clinically validated and globally sourced ingredients that are plant-based, gluten-free, lactose-free, GMO-free and contain no added sugar.
AGEasy continues its mission of making aging easier by offering thoughtfully curated products that address chronic health needs across lung care, joint health, fall prevention, diabetes management, and now gut health. With this launch, AGEasy further strengthens its position as an innovation-led brand committed to empowering seniors to live with ease, joy and independence.
About Antara Senior Care:
Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $7-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business – Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara’s first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In the near future, it will open its second senior living community in Noida’s Sector-150, with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 and Estate 361, developed by Max Estates. Antara’s Assisted Care Services include Care Homes, Memory Care Home, Care at Home and AGEasy. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With seven facilities across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home’s comfort. AGEasy, an online and offline store focusing on senior-specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions at home, has touched over 5 lakh lives since inception in 2023.
