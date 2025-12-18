403
Türkiye Secures Nearly USD1 Billion from ADB
(MENAFN) Türkiye has obtained financing of €500 million ($587.3 million) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support exporters impacted by the February 2023 earthquakes in the country’s southeastern region, the Treasury and Finance Ministry reported.
This funding will be utilized by the nation’s official export credit institution, Turk Eximbank, to address the financial requirements of exporters operating in the earthquake-affected areas.
In addition, Türkiye also secured €150 million ($176.1 million) and $150 million in financing from the Asian Development Bank to be allocated through the Türkiye Development and Investment Bank. These funds are intended for post-earthquake recovery, renewable energy projects, and providing affordable resources to enhance production capacity.
Overall, the total earthquake-related financing obtained by Türkiye from the ADB amounts to roughly $1 billion. This includes the €150 million provided to the Ankara-based investment bank Ilbank on November 12, 2025.
Since 2023, approximately $8.4 billion in external funding has been mobilized for the earthquake-damaged southeastern region of the country.
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek highlighted that Ankara secured a total of $16.5 billion in external financing on favorable terms this year.
“Türkiye broke a record in external financing thanks in part to the confidence in its economic program,” he stated.
He further added, “This financing will make contributions in revitalizing economic activity in the affected region, supporting sustainable growth, and boosting production capacity — we continue our work to help heal the earthquake-stricken region and we will continue to secure long-term and favorable resources for our affected businesses and for the development of the region.”
