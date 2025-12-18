Schouw & Co.'S Financial Calendar 2026
|5 March 2026
|Release of Annual Report 2025
|16 April 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|21 April 2026
|Expected payment of dividend for 2025
|1 May 2026
|Release of Q1 2026 interim report
|14 August 2026
|Release of Q2 2026 interim report
|6 November 2026
|Release of Q3 2026 interim report
Resolution proposals from shareholders to be considered at the annual general meeting to be held on 16 April 2026 must be received by the company on or before
Wednesday, 4 March 2026
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg Jens Bjerg Sørensen
Chairman President
Questions relating to the above should be directed to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 8611 2222.
