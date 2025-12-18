Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schouw & Co.'S Financial Calendar 2026


2025-12-18 07:31:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The financial calendar for Schouw & Co. for 2026 is as follows:

5 March 2026 Release of Annual Report 2025
16 April 2026 Annual General Meeting
21 April 2026 Expected payment of dividend for 2025
1 May 2026 Release of Q1 2026 interim report
14 August 2026 Release of Q2 2026 interim report
6 November 2026 Release of Q3 2026 interim report

Resolution proposals from shareholders to be considered at the annual general meeting to be held on 16 April 2026 must be received by the company on or before

Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg Jens Bjerg Sørensen
Chairman President

Questions relating to the above should be directed to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 8611 2222.

