Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 Tonnes At A Grade Of 2.40G/T Au For 767,800 Ounces Measured And Indicated, A 7% Increase And 35,185,000 Tonnes At A Grade Of 2.14G/T Au For 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, A 48% Increase
|Open Pit Resources
|Underground Resources
|Total
|Cut-off Grade = 0.30g/t Au
|Cut-off Grade = 1.00g/t Au
|Tonnes (t)
| Grade
(Au g/t)
|Gold (oz)
|Tonnes (t)
|Grade (Au g/t)
|Gold (oz)
|Tonnes (t)
| Grade
(Au g/t)
|Gold (oz)
|Measured
|1,770,000
|2.16
|123,300
|4,210,000
|2.80
|379,300
|5,988,000
|2.61
|502,600
|Indicated
|1,730,000
|1.52
|84,500
|2,240,000
|2.51
|180,600
|3,965,000
|2.08
|265,200
|Measured & Indicated
|3,500,000
|1.84
|207,800
|6,450,000
|2.70
|559,900
|9,953,000
|2.40
|767,800
|Inferred
|4,740,000
|1.13
|172,600
|30,450,000
|2.29
|2,244,200
|35,185,000
|2.14
|2,416,900
Table 2: Sensitivity analysis with different gold price assumptions
|Measured
|Indicated
|Inferred
| Gold Price
Assumption ($/oz.)
| Cut-off
Grade
(Au g/t)
|Method
|Tonnes (t)
| Grade
(Au g/t)
| Gold
(oz)
|Tonnes (t)
| Grade
(Au g/t)
| Gold
(oz)
|Tonnes (t)
| Grade
(Au g/t)
| Gold
(oz)
|4,000
|0.75
|Underground
|4,010,000
|2.64
|339,600
|1,580,000
|2.18
|110,700
|33,970,000
|1.99
|2,169,200
|0.20
|Open pit
|2,600,000
|2.02
|169,300
|3,500,000
|1.29
|144,900
|15,600,000
|0.98
|491,300
|-
|Total
|6,607,000
|2.40
|508,900
|5,084,000
|1.56
|255,600
|49,576,000
|1.67
|2,660,500
|3,500
|0.85
|Underground
|4,250,000
|2.72
|371,500
|1,890,000
|2.28
|138,300
|34,080,000
|2.12
|2,319,900
|0.25
|Open pit
|2,130,000
|2.02
|138,500
|2,740,000
|1.42
|124,900
|7,490,000
|1.05
|251,900
|-
|Total
|6,382,000
|2.49
|509,900
|4,627,000
|1.77
|263,200
|41,571,000
|1.92
|2,571,800
| 3,000
(base case)
|1.00
|Underground
|4,210,000
|2.80
|379,300
|2,240,000
|2.51
|180,600
|30,450,000
|2.29
|2,244,200
|0.30
|Open pit
|1,770,000
|2.16
|123,300
|1,730,000
|1.52
|84,500
|4,740,000
|1.13
|172,600
|-
|Total
|5,988,000
|2.61
|502,600
|3,965,000
|2.08
|265,200
|35,185,000
|2.14
|2,416,900
|2,500
|1.20
|Underground
|4,230,000
|2.91
|394,900
|2,250,000
|2.79
|201,500
|25,940,000
|2.50
|2,088,000
|0.35
|Open pit
|1,190,000
|2.43
|93,300
|1,050,000
|1.68
|56,700
|2,810,000
|1.28
|115,400
|-
|Total
|5,421,000
|2.80
|488,200
|3,296,000
|2.44
|258,200
|28,746,000
|2.38
|2,203,400
|2,000
|1.50
|Underground
|4,120,000
|3.21
|425,500
|1,940,000
|3.27
|203,900
|19,990,000
|2.81
|1,807,400
|0.45
|Open pit
|370,000
|2.92
|34,800
|530,000
|1.86
|31,600
|1,470,000
|1.58
|74,600
|-
|Total
|4,494,000
|3.19
|460,300
|2,472,000
|2.96
|235,500
|21,461,000
|2.73
|1,882,000
Figure 1: Plan View of Gold Resources by Gold Sectors
Figure 2: Long Section of Gold Resources by Category
Figure 3: Significant Gold Resource Growth
Table 3: General stope parameters used of the Mineral Resource Estimate
|Parameter
|Unit
|Value
|Selling
|Base Case
|Gold price
|USD/oz
|2,000.00
|2,500.00
|3,000.00
|3,500.00
|4,000.00
|Exchange Rate
|CAD/USD
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|Royalty
|%
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Selling cost
|USD/oz
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Payability
|%
|99.90
|99.90
|99.90
|99.90
|99.90
|Net selling price
|CAD/oz
|2,748.35
|3,437.16
|4,125.97
|4,814.79
|5,503.60
|Operating costs
|Mining cost
|CAD/t mined
|90.00
|90.00
|90.00
|90.00
|90.00
|Process cost
|CAD/t milled
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|General & administration cost
|CAD/t milled
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Total ore-based cost
|CAD/t milled
|125.00
|125.00
|125.00
|125.00
|125.00
|Processing
|Throughput (range)
|tpd
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|Mill recovery
|%
|93.10
|93.10
|93.10
|93.10
|93.10
|Mining
|Block size
|m
|Sub-blocked
|Sub-blocked
|Sub-blocked
|Sub-blocked
|Sub-blocked
|Minimum mining width Longhole
|m
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Dilution (HW & FW)
|m
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Stope height
|m
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Strike length
|m
|8.25
|8.25
|8.25
|8.25
|8.25
|Cut-off grade
|Marginal cut-off grade calculated
|g/t
|1.52
|1.21
|1.01
|0.87
|0.76
|Marginal cut-off grade rounded
|g/t
|1.50
|1.20
|1.00
|0.85
|0.75
Table 4: General pit parameters used of the Mineral Resource Estimate
|Parameter
|Unit
|Value
|Selling
|Base Case
|Gold price
|USD/oz
|2,000.00
|2,500.00
|3,000.00
|3,500.00
|4,000.00
|Exchange Rate
|CAD/USD
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|Royalty
|%
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Selling cost
|USD/oz
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Payability
|%
|99.90
|99.90
|99.90
|99.90
|99.90
|Net selling price
|CAD/oz
|2,748.35
|3,437.16
|4,125.97
|4,814.79
|5,503.60
|Operating costs
|Mining cost
|CAD/t mined
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Process cost
|CAD/t milled
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|General & administration cost
|CAD/t milled
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Total ore-based cost
|CAD/t milled
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|Processing
|Throughput (range)
|tpd
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|4,500.00
|Mill recovery
|%
|93.1
|93.1
|93.1
|93.1
|93.1
|Mining
|Block size
|m
|5x5x5
|5x5x5
|5x5x5
|5x5x5
|5x5x5
|Slope angle
|°
|50.0
|50.0
|50.0
|50.0
|50.0
|Cut-off grade
|Marginal cut-off grade calculated
|g/t
|0.43
|0.34
|0.28
|0.24
|0.21
|Marginal cut-off grade rounded
|g/t
|0.45
|0.35
|0.30
|0.25
|0.20
Notes Accompanying the Mineral Resource Estimate
- Resources are presented as undiluted and in situ for the open-pit scenario within 5m x 5m x 5m blocks and include internal dilution for the underground scenario and are considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The constraining pit shell was developed using overall pit slopes of 50 degrees. The pit optimization to develop the mineral resource-constraining pit shells was done using the pseudoflow algorithm in Deswik software. The stope optimization to develop the underground mineral resource was done using Deswik software. The MRE wireframe was prepared using Leapfrog Edge v.2025.1.1 and is based on 4,477 drill holes, totalling 535,360 meters drilled and 167,978 assays. The cut-off date for the drill hole database was February 17, 2025. Composites of 1.0 metre were created inside the mineralization domains. High-grade capping was done on the composited assay data. Based on individual statistical study for each zone, composites were capped between 5.0 g/t Au and 110.0 g/t Au for the high-grade zones, and between 1.0 g/t Au and 5.0 g/t Au for the low-grade zones. Pit constrained Mineral Resources for the base case are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au; DSO-constrained Mineral Resources for the base case are reported at a cut-off grade of 1.00 g/t Au and include internal dilution (must-take). The cut-off grades will be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions and costs. Specific gravity values were estimated using data available in the drill hole database. Density values between 2.80 and 2.88 were applied to the model for hard rock and 2.00 for overburden. Grade model resource estimation was calculated from drill hole data using an Ordinary Kriging interpolation method in a sub-blocked model using blocks measuring 5 m x 5 m x 5 m in size and sub-blocks down to 0.625m x 0.625m x 0.625m. Ordinary kriging (OK), inverse square distance (ID2), Nearest neighbour (NN) interpolation methods were tested, resulting in no material difference in the Mineral Resource Estimates. The Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource categories are constrained to areas where drill spacing is less than 25m and 100 metres respectively and show reasonable geological and grade continuity. An additional requirement for the Measured category is the close proximity of underground infrastructure. Cookie cutters were used to define categories based on the above parameters. Based on historical mining and geological knowledge of the deposit, drill spacing was increased up to 140m in the shoot direction to define inferred resources for some zones.
Conceptual Exploration Target
A significant Exploration Target was identified during the preparation of the MRE. This conceptual Exploration Target is integrated into the model used for the MRE, with the aim of facilitating future targeting and drill hole planning.
Highlights of the Exploration Target
- Estimated total of 8 to 12 million tonnes of mineralization grading between 2.2 to 2.8 g/t Au, representing 600,000 to 1,100,000 million ounces of gold.
Disclosure warnings in respect to an exploration target review
- An exploration target is not a National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource or reserve. The Exploration Target is confirmed only as a target for further exploration. Potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature only. There has not been sufficient drilling to define any mineral resource on this Exploration Target; drilling intercepts crosscut the Exploration Target but drill spacing is too scarce to classify these blocks as Inferred Mineral Resources. There is no certainty that further drilling will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The assessment of the target for further exploration was completed by PLR Resources, a consultant independent of the company. The estimation of the potential quantity and grade of the exploration target was based on the same drill hole database used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. With the available drilling information, PLR developed conceptual mineralized zones. Core samples were composited, and the composited gold assays were capped (similarly to the Mineral Resource Estimate). The gold values were interpolated into a three-dimensional block model using Ordinary Kriging. To estimate a tonnage, PLR used the same specific gravity values used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. Underground DSO stopes were run to constrain the Exploration Target.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ′′Qualified Person′′ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (′′NI 43-101′′).
The independent qualified persons for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines (′′NI 43-101′′), is Pierre-Luc Richard, P.Geo., of PLR Resources Inc., with contributions from Stephen Coates, P.Eng., of Evomine Consulting for cut-off grade estimation and open pit and underground stope optimization solids.
About Cadillac Project
The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d'Or mining camp. Cartier's flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district. With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise, a track record of successful exploration, and a fully funded program to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources
The mineral resources disclosed in this press release conform to NI 43-101 standards and guidelines and were prepared by independent qualified persons. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling. The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, including the mineral resources contained in this news release, will be delivered and filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this news release.
For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
