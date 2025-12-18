403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar’recognised as India’s Top Value Creator at Dun & Bradstreet 2025 Summit
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, December 18, 2025: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industr’es Ltd., one of India’s leading sugar majors, has‘been ’ecognised as the ‘–ndia…#8217;s Top Value Creator – Sugar’ at the prestigious 25th’ed‘tion ’f Dun & Bradstreet’s …#8217;India’s Top 500 Value Creators 2025’ Summit, held in Mumbai. The award was received by Mr. Pankaj Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer, Dalmia Bharat Sugar marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey of consistent performance and long-term, value-led growth.
The annual summit showcases Dun & Bradstreet Ind’a’s flagship publicati‘n, …#8217;India’s Top 500 Value Creat’rs 2025’, and honours organisations across 55 sectors that have demonstrated outstanding value creation for stakeholders through strong financial performance, governance, innovation and resilience.
Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Pankaj Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Dun & Bradstreet. This recognition underscores the strength of our business fundamentals and our disciplined approach to value creation. We have consistently focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing returns on capital and building a resilient, future-ready organisation. Equally important to us is the way we grow - with deep responsibility towards the environment, our farming communities and the larger ecosystem. As part of the Dalmia ’harat Group’s long-term vision, we will continue to pursue growth that is profitable, purposeful an” sustainable.”
Dal’ia Bharat Sugar’s operational excellence is built on efficiency, integration and disciplined execution. With modernised plants and advanced process automation, the company consistently improves recovery rates, productivity and energy efficiency. Its integrated sugar, ethanol and co-generation operations maximise resource use and strengthen resilience across cycles. Circular practices such as Zero Liquid Discharge, renewable energy from bagasse and responsible water management highlight its commitment to sustainable operations, supported by strong governance and quality controls.
This recognition reinforces its position as a future-focused organisation that balances profitable growth with environmental responsibility and social impact, while continuing to contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable sugar industry in India.
About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd:
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Limited (DBSIL) (BSE Code: DALMIASUG/500097 |NSE Symbol: DALMIASUG), has business interests in integrated sugar (including cogen and distillery), windfarms, magnesite and miscellaneous businesses. The company has three sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 43200 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 950 KLPD and 138 MW respectively.
The annual summit showcases Dun & Bradstreet Ind’a’s flagship publicati‘n, …#8217;India’s Top 500 Value Creat’rs 2025’, and honours organisations across 55 sectors that have demonstrated outstanding value creation for stakeholders through strong financial performance, governance, innovation and resilience.
Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Pankaj Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Dun & Bradstreet. This recognition underscores the strength of our business fundamentals and our disciplined approach to value creation. We have consistently focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing returns on capital and building a resilient, future-ready organisation. Equally important to us is the way we grow - with deep responsibility towards the environment, our farming communities and the larger ecosystem. As part of the Dalmia ’harat Group’s long-term vision, we will continue to pursue growth that is profitable, purposeful an” sustainable.”
Dal’ia Bharat Sugar’s operational excellence is built on efficiency, integration and disciplined execution. With modernised plants and advanced process automation, the company consistently improves recovery rates, productivity and energy efficiency. Its integrated sugar, ethanol and co-generation operations maximise resource use and strengthen resilience across cycles. Circular practices such as Zero Liquid Discharge, renewable energy from bagasse and responsible water management highlight its commitment to sustainable operations, supported by strong governance and quality controls.
This recognition reinforces its position as a future-focused organisation that balances profitable growth with environmental responsibility and social impact, while continuing to contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable sugar industry in India.
About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd:
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Limited (DBSIL) (BSE Code: DALMIASUG/500097 |NSE Symbol: DALMIASUG), has business interests in integrated sugar (including cogen and distillery), windfarms, magnesite and miscellaneous businesses. The company has three sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 43200 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 950 KLPD and 138 MW respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment