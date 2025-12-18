Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Poised For $4.65 Billion Growth By 2032: Key Insights And Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investing in airport runway safety systems is vital due to regulatory changes and operational complexities. Opportunities lie in safety tech adoption driven by increasing international passenger traffic, operational expansions, and compliance needs. Solutions span various technologies and applications, suitable for diverse airport types. Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Runway Safety Systems Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Airport runway safety systems have become vital for ensuring secure, efficient, and compliant operations in today's aviation environment. As airport management teams navigate regulatory change and operational complexity, investing in integrated safety solutions is now essential for minimizing risks and maintaining industry-leading standards. Market Snapshot: Airport Runway Safety Systems Market The airport runway safety systems market is experiencing consistent growth, advancing from USD 2.94 billion in 2024 to USD 3.11 billion in 2025, with a projected reach of USD 4.65 billion by 2032. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.90%. Growth is influenced by increasing volumes of international passenger traffic, the expansion of airport operations worldwide, and rising needs to meet new compliance requirements. Regulatory pressures and stricter audit scrutiny are also driving the adoption of cutting-edge safety technologies designed to improve runway procedures, limit incidents, and ensure alignment with evolving industry standards. Scope & Segmentation of the Airport Runway Safety Systems Market This report outlines segments that are highly relevant to airport procurement teams and compliance strategists overseeing safety investments. Solutions are tailored for a range of airport types, responding to varying operational needs, regulatory conditions, and regional infrastructure developments across mature and emerging aviation markets.

Product Types: Bird radar systems are implemented to minimize wildlife strike risks; foreign object debris detection solutions use advanced sensors to address potential runway hazards; friction measurement instruments track critical surface conditions; perimeter and intrusion detection technologies are applied to reinforce boundary security; airfield lighting systems are essential for maintaining safety and visibility in adverse weather conditions.

End Users: Commercial airports require scalable solutions that address high-traffic challenges; general aviation facilities focus on targeted risk management; military airfields, including mobile locations, prioritize rugged, mission-critical safety systems.

Technologies: Ultrasonic and acoustic sensors trigger rapid alerting for potential hazards; thermographic and infrared monitoring counter environmental threats; lidar supports accurate debris identification; integrated video analytics and radar contribute real-time oversight for hazard response and incident management.

Applications: Both greenfield projects and upgrades to existing infrastructures depend on open safety platforms that can integrate with established traffic management solutions and legacy operational systems.

Service Models: Solutions feature full turnkey integration, custom hardware and software, and workforce-focused training delivered both onsite and virtually to maintain competency.

Regional Coverage: Adoption rates and strategies differ by region due to distinct regulatory priorities and modernization strategies in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Leading Companies: Industry presence is defined by firms such as Honeywell International Inc., Thales SA, Collins Aerospace Inc., and ADB SAFEGATE Group NV, whose ongoing investments in partnership and innovation are driving industry capability and expanding technology access. Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Analytics and automated safety technologies enhance situational awareness and promote smooth regulatory compliance while reducing operational interruptions.

Integrated platforms that combine lighting, sensors, and real-time monitoring strengthen resilience and help organizations adapt rapidly to incidents or operational changes.

Digital detection tools and responsive systems speed up hazard identification and create smoother airside workflows under varied operating conditions.

Strategic supplier relationships and optimized sourcing frameworks increase regulatory agility and support risk mitigation during supply chain shifts.

Incremental safety investments at established aviation centers and initial deployments in new markets each lay a foundation for further modernization and improved safety performance. Active industry collaboration assists organizations in adopting new safety protocols more efficiently while supporting continual enhancements to compliance processes. Why This Report Matters

Delivers a structured framework for budgeting airside safety, maintaining alignment with operational and compliance objectives.

Provides actionable insights for executive teams focused on supplier selection, vendor partnerships, and proactive risk management as regulations shift. Enables senior leaders to anticipate regulatory change, streamline procurement processes, and raise compliance performance across all operational contexts. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Integration of advanced sensor-based runway incursion detection systems for real-time alerts

5.2. Deployment of AI-driven runway surface condition monitoring solutions for enhanced safety management

5.3. Adoption of LED-based runway lighting with adaptive intensity control for adverse weather visibility

5.4. Implementation of automated runway foreign object debris detection using deep learning algorithms

5.5. Integration of satellite-based augmentation systems to optimize precision approach guidance on runways

5.6. Upgrading airfield ground lighting networks to wireless control architectures with energy-saving drivers

5.7. Use of autonomous drones for high-resolution runway pavement inspection and rapid defect detection

5.8. Implementation of predictive maintenance platforms leveraging IoT sensors to forecast runway lighting failures

5.9. Compliance with updated ICAO Annex 14 runway safety area standards to prevent overshoot incidents

6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Product Type

8.1. Bird Radar Systems

8.1.1. Long-Range Radar

8.1.2. Short-Range Radar

8.2. Fod Detection

8.2.1. Camera-Based

8.2.2. Laser-Based

8.2.3. Radar-Based

8.2.3.1. Dual-Polarization Radar

8.2.3.2. Single-Polarization Radar

8.3. Friction Measurement Systems

8.3.1. Continuous Friction Measurement Systems

8.3.1.1. Inline Systems

8.3.1.2. Portable Systems

8.3.2. Grip Testing Equipment

8.4. Intrusion Detection Systems

8.4.1. Ground Sensor Systems

8.4.2. Microwave Beam Systems

8.4.3. Perimeter Fence Detection

8.5. Runway Lighting

8.5.1. Approach Lights

8.5.2. Centerline Lights

8.5.3. Edge Lights

8.5.4. Taxiway Lights

8.5.5. Touchdown Zone Lights

9. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by End User

9.1. Commercial Airports

9.1.1. Large Hub Facilities

9.1.2. Medium Hub Facilities

9.1.3. Small Hub Facilities

9.2. General Aviation Airports

9.2.1. Flight Training Schools

9.2.2. Heliports

9.2.3. Private Airfields

9.3. Military Installations

9.3.1. Air Force Bases

9.3.2. Army Airfields

9.3.3. Naval Air Stations

10. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Technology

10.1. Acoustic Systems

10.1.1. Microphone Array Systems

10.1.2. Ultrasonic Sensors

10.2. Infrared Systems

10.2.1. Flir Systems

10.2.2. Thermal Imaging Cameras

10.3. Laser Systems

10.3.1. Laser Scanning Systems

10.3.2. Lidar-Based Detection

10.4. Radar Systems

10.4.1. Primary Surveillance Radar

10.4.2. Secondary Surveillance Radar

10.5. Visual Systems

10.5.1. Video Analytics Systems

11. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Application

11.1. New Installation

11.1.1. Expansion Projects

11.1.2. Greenfield Projects

11.2. Upgrade and Refurbishment

11.2.1. Control Tower Integration

11.2.2. System Modernization

12. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Service Type

12.1. Integration

12.1.1. Hardware Integration

12.1.2. Software Integration

12.2. Maintenance

12.2.1. Corrective Maintenance

12.2.2. Preventive Maintenance

12.3. Training

12.3.1. Onsite Training

12.3.2. Remote Training

13. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific

14. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO

15. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea

Companies Featured

The companies profiled in this Airport Runway Safety Systems market report include:



Honeywell International Inc.

Thales SA

Collins Aerospace Inc.

Frequentis AG

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Saab AB

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

ADB SAFEGATE Group NV

Northrop Grumman Corporation Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Airport Runway Safety Systems Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900