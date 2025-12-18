Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Poised For $4.65 Billion Growth By 2032: Key Insights And Trends
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$4.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Integration of advanced sensor-based runway incursion detection systems for real-time alerts
5.2. Deployment of AI-driven runway surface condition monitoring solutions for enhanced safety management
5.3. Adoption of LED-based runway lighting with adaptive intensity control for adverse weather visibility
5.4. Implementation of automated runway foreign object debris detection using deep learning algorithms
5.5. Integration of satellite-based augmentation systems to optimize precision approach guidance on runways
5.6. Upgrading airfield ground lighting networks to wireless control architectures with energy-saving drivers
5.7. Use of autonomous drones for high-resolution runway pavement inspection and rapid defect detection
5.8. Implementation of predictive maintenance platforms leveraging IoT sensors to forecast runway lighting failures
5.9. Compliance with updated ICAO Annex 14 runway safety area standards to prevent overshoot incidents
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Product Type
8.1. Bird Radar Systems
8.1.1. Long-Range Radar
8.1.2. Short-Range Radar
8.2. Fod Detection
8.2.1. Camera-Based
8.2.2. Laser-Based
8.2.3. Radar-Based
8.2.3.1. Dual-Polarization Radar
8.2.3.2. Single-Polarization Radar
8.3. Friction Measurement Systems
8.3.1. Continuous Friction Measurement Systems
8.3.1.1. Inline Systems
8.3.1.2. Portable Systems
8.3.2. Grip Testing Equipment
8.4. Intrusion Detection Systems
8.4.1. Ground Sensor Systems
8.4.2. Microwave Beam Systems
8.4.3. Perimeter Fence Detection
8.5. Runway Lighting
8.5.1. Approach Lights
8.5.2. Centerline Lights
8.5.3. Edge Lights
8.5.4. Taxiway Lights
8.5.5. Touchdown Zone Lights
9. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by End User
9.1. Commercial Airports
9.1.1. Large Hub Facilities
9.1.2. Medium Hub Facilities
9.1.3. Small Hub Facilities
9.2. General Aviation Airports
9.2.1. Flight Training Schools
9.2.2. Heliports
9.2.3. Private Airfields
9.3. Military Installations
9.3.1. Air Force Bases
9.3.2. Army Airfields
9.3.3. Naval Air Stations
10. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Technology
10.1. Acoustic Systems
10.1.1. Microphone Array Systems
10.1.2. Ultrasonic Sensors
10.2. Infrared Systems
10.2.1. Flir Systems
10.2.2. Thermal Imaging Cameras
10.3. Laser Systems
10.3.1. Laser Scanning Systems
10.3.2. Lidar-Based Detection
10.4. Radar Systems
10.4.1. Primary Surveillance Radar
10.4.2. Secondary Surveillance Radar
10.5. Visual Systems
10.5.1. Video Analytics Systems
11. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Application
11.1. New Installation
11.1.1. Expansion Projects
11.1.2. Greenfield Projects
11.2. Upgrade and Refurbishment
11.2.1. Control Tower Integration
11.2.2. System Modernization
12. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Service Type
12.1. Integration
12.1.1. Hardware Integration
12.1.2. Software Integration
12.2. Maintenance
12.2.1. Corrective Maintenance
12.2.2. Preventive Maintenance
12.3. Training
12.3.1. Onsite Training
12.3.2. Remote Training
13. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Airport Runway Safety Systems market report include:
- Honeywell International Inc. Thales SA Collins Aerospace Inc. Frequentis AG Indra Sistemas, S.A. Saab AB BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG ADB SAFEGATE Group NV Northrop Grumman Corporation Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
