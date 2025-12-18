Bananas Hospitality Investment In Nevis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nevis Style Realty announces the formal listing of Bananas Hospitality Investment, a turnkey business located atop the historic Hamilton Estate on the island of Nevis, St. Kitts & Nevis. The multi-component offering includes a long-established restaurant, a curated boutique, multiple residential structures, and over one acre of land with additional expansion potential. The property is being offered at USD $1,850,000.

Bananas has operated since approximately 1998 and is recognized for its culinary program, distinctive setting, and diversified revenue profile. The listing includes all real estate, operating infrastructure, furnishings, equipment, and inventory required to continue day-to-day operations with minimal transition.

Overview of the Asset

The property occupies approximately 0.8 acre of mature tropical gardens on Hamilton Estate and features traditional Caribbean chattel-style architecture with wrap-around verandas and a rooftop deck. The hospitality complex includes:

Main Building: Restaurant, bar, rooftop deck, and integrated boutique.

Owner's Cottage & Guest Cottage: A combined residential package of 2 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, along with office space.

Additional Land: An adjoining 0.33-acre parcel included in the sale, offering scope for expansion such as guest cottages, villas, or wellness facilities.

Infrastructure: Generator, furnishings, kitchen equipment, and operational inventory included.

Restaurant & Guest Experience

The restaurant has been in operation for more than two decades, serving a menu that incorporates Caribbean and international influences. Dishes such as Thai red curried shrimp, pan-seared mahi-mahi, and Nevisian“goat water” are part of its established offerings.

The setting features open-air verandas, garden pathways, and elevated viewing areas on the rooftop deck. Bananas currently operates Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner, and Saturday evenings for dinner.

The restaurant maintains strong guest satisfaction indicators. For example, on OpenTable it holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on customer reviews.

Boutique Component

A dedicated on-site boutique forms an additional revenue stream. Curated by the owner, the retail space features globally sourced homewares, accessories, and eclectic items. This component is included in the turnkey sale alongside existing inventory.

Strategic Advantages for Investors

The Bananas hospitality package represents a diversified operational model combining food & beverage, retail, and residential real estate. Key competitive and strategic advantages include:

Proven Operating History: Over two decades of continuous operation.

Established Customer Base: Patronage from residents, expatriates, and visitors.

Brand Recognition: Frequently highlighted in local tourism materials.

Expansion Optionality: Additional land and flexible site layout provide scope for growth.

Turnkey Transition: All business elements included in sale, reducing startup investment.

Investment Considerations

Interested investors should evaluate typical regional factors such as seasonal tourism patterns, staffing availability, and regulatory requirements related to commercial operations and potential expansion. The property's diversified income structure may help reduce exposure to single-stream fluctuations.

Investment Outlook

Hospitality assets with operational history, multiple revenue lines, and expansion flexibility remain limited in supply within the Nevis market. Bananas Restaurant, Boutique & Residence presents an opportunity for an operator or investor seeking a functioning hospitality platform with both immediate income capability and longer-term development potential.

About Nevis Style Realty

Nevis Style Realty (NSR) is an established real estate firm specializing in residential, commercial, and investment properties across Nevis and St. Kitts. Since 2010, NSR has represented international buyers, investors, and hospitality operators seeking strategic opportunities in the Federation's real estate market.