Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Secretary General Of The Organization Of American States

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Washington today with Secretary General of the Organization of American States HE Albert Ramdin.

The meeting focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Organization of American States. It also discussed several regional issues, particularly developments in Latin America. The meeting also saw both sides exchange views on how to bolster dialogue and understanding, and advance regional stability.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening channels of communication and cooperation to serve joint interests and advance peace, development, and stability efforts regionally and internationally.