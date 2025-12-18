Jordan Participates In 1St Arab Disaster Preparedness Forum In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) – Dr. Mohammad Hadid, President of Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRCS), on Wednesday took part in the 2nd session of the First Arab Regional Forum on Early Warning and Disaster Preparedness, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, under the theme: "Together for Better Coordination and Effective Response."Participants in the session called for strengthening investment in disaster preparedness and prevention, rather than focusing solely on post-crisis response.Stressing the need to integrate preparedness concepts into national policies and relevant legal frameworks, the discussions advised comprehensive, human-centered early warning systems that consider the most vulnerable groups and unified data sources.The meeting also urged launch of central platforms to support rapid and effective decision-making and link early warning systems to clear action plans.At the broder level, they advised ways to enhance joint coordination among the agriculture, health, protection, and environment sectors and involve youth and civil society organizations in early warning and response systems.On its main goal, the session focused on several key issues, mainly impact of climate change and conflicts on food security, particularly on smallholder farmers who constitute approximately 80% of this group in Arab countries.