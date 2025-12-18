Trade Turnover With China Exceeds $4 Billion

The sustained growth in trade figures reflects the deepening economic ties between Baku and Beijing, supported by expanding cooperation in transport, logistics, and broader economic engagement within regional and transregional connectivity frameworks. According to data from the State Customs Committee, imports from China to Azerbaijan accounted for the dominant share of bilateral trade, reaching...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%