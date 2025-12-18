MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Optimi Health Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) (" Optimi " or the " Company "), a Canadian GMP-compliant manufacturer of MDMA and psilocybin, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Mosberian as a director of the Company, effective immediately (the " Appointment "). Mr. Mosberian graduated from the Sauder School of Business and earned his CPA designation in 2011 working in audit in public practice for 6 years. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Partner at BFL Canada and has over a decade of experience providing tailored risk management and insurance solutions to clients in various industries, including manufacturing, distribution and life sciences.

Mr. Mosberian replaces Mr. Jonathan Schintler on the Company's Board of Directors. Optimi is thankful to Mr. Schintler for his time and contributions to the Company and wishes him the best on his next endeavor. Mr. Mosberian's appointment is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi") is a Canadian Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") compliant, pharmaceutical drug manufacturer licensed by Health Canada for the handling of controlled substances and GMP production. From two 10,000-square-foot facilities in British Columbia and operating under a Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, Optimi supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated channels, with products currently in market for prescription use in Australia via the Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements "), including with respect to the role of psychedelic medicines in insured mental health care. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, certain of which are unknown. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These statements may involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at . Except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

