Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The US Department of the Interior, through the US Geological Survey, has designated antimony as a critical mineral due to its essential functions in national security and economic sectors including military applications, such as armor-piercing ammunition, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, and precision optics combined with high supply chain risks stemming from heavy US reliance on imports primarily from China and Russia, underscoring the need for secure domestic sources.

According to recent research from Fact, "The global antimony market is projected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 1.93 billion over the forecast period. The market is valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2025 and is set to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% during the assessment period.

"The overall market size is expected to grow by approximately 1.8 times during the same period, supported by increasing demand for flame retardant applications and expanding battery manufacturing requirements worldwide, driving demand for specialized antimony formulations and increasing investments in critical mineral supply chain development and strategic reserve establishment globally."

The competitive landscape features moderate concentration with Campine NV (BR: CAMB) holding 12.0% market share, while established players including USA Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY) (NYSE Texas: UAMY), Lambert Metals International Limited, and Lanxess (DE: LXS) compete through comprehensive product portfolios and mining operation capabilities across diverse industrial applications.

Looking at some of the other key players, producers include: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS). The company's Galena Complex in Idaho is a current producer of antimony as a byproduct, and ongoing metallurgical testwork aims to increase extraction efficiency.

Alkane Resources (ASX: ALK) (TSX: ALK) merged with Mandalay Resources earlier this year, and operates the Costerfield gold antimony mine in Australia, which is currently the only antimony producer in the country.

A smaller player, Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY) (OTCQX: LKYRF) (FSE: X5L), is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony.

Locksley is executing a mine to market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading US research institutions and industry partners.

With recent news and developments, the goal to play a key role in advancing US critical materials independence is getting closer.

Recent Developments:

Locksley Resources recently announced the company has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design, following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S. service providers. The move is part of the company's accelerated development program as they advance The Desert Antimony Mine project toward a fully integrated U.S. antimony supply chain. More information is available here: #38;v=undefined.

"With the completion of our recent capital raise, we are fast tracking our 2026 initiatives. We have been engaging with leading U.S. engineering firms on an 'expression of interest' basis," said Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO of Locksley. She added that the strong response to this effort highlights confidence in Locksley's development strategy and confirms that the company expects access to the technical capability and local U.S. experience required to advance the project efficiently.

"Our ongoing metallurgical optimization work will feed directly into the scoping study, allowing engineering design, economic evaluation and project planning to progress without delay. This integrated execution strategy ensures the Desert Antimony Project advancement at an accelerated speed toward next stages of development," she confirmed.

On December 8th, Locksley Resources announced the successful completion of a heavily oversubscribed capital raising, securing firm commitments to raise approximately A$17 million via a placement of new shares at A$0.24 per share to Australian, US and international investors.

Cornerstone investors in the placement included well-established US institutional investors, providing a strong endorsement of Locksley's strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chain. More information is here: #38;v=undefined.

"This depth of support from Australian, U.S. and other international investors represents a strong validation of our strategic pathway and brings both capital as well as sector expertise and ongoing engagement that supports our downstream development objectives in the U.S.," said Kerrie Matthews, Locksley Managing Director and CEO.

She added: "The involvement of leading U.S. institutional investors is more than capital allocation: it is a strategic endorsement of Locksley's emerging role within the domestic U.S. critical minerals sector and comes at a time when the U.S. administration is emphasizing critical minerals as a national security priority and seeking to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled processing capacity."

On November 24th, Locksley reported the company appointed Stacy Newstead to its advisory board as Strategic Advisor-Materials Strategy.

Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across US government, defense and industrial sectors. She currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), where she leads initiatives to secure domestic and allied sources of key materials vital to US defense manufacturing and national security. Her work focuses on assessing and mitigating material pricing and geopolitical risk across supply chains that underpin critical technologies including munitions, batteries, and aerospace systems. Her prior roles include senior program leadership at Huntington Ingalls Industries and Textron Systems, as well as CEO of the US subsidiary of Evolution Energy Minerals, where she led onshoring initiatives for graphite and advanced battery materials. More information can be found here: #38;v=undefined.

"Stacy's appointment strengthens Locksley's ability to engage with U.S. partners and access federal programs supporting domestic critical mineral supply chains," said Kerrie Matthews, Locksley CEO. "Her deep understanding of defense material supply chains, coupled with her leadership at Lockheed Martin, brings exceptional strategic value to Locksley as we advance our mine-to-market development of American sourced antimony and rare earths."

On November 17th, Locksley announced the company formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources in the Mountain Pass region, California.

The research program will be led by Professor Greeshma Gadikota, Director of the Lenfest Center for Sustainable Energy at Columbia University and a leading researcher in electrochemical and CO assisted mineral processing technologies.

The collaboration will work to develop an integrated technology platform for the advanced characterization, recovery and separation of REEs and transition metals from carbonatite, monazite, and silicate ores within the Clark Mountain District, the geological district that hosts both the El Campo Prospect and the adjacent Mountain Pass Mine. More information is available here: #38;v=undefined.

"This collaboration with Columbia University expands our U.S. research partnerships into rare earths, complementing our DeepSolvTM DES work with Rice University on antimony," said Kerrie Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Locksley. "Together, these programs significantly strengthen the technical foundation of our U.S. Mine-to-Market strategy and broaden our exposure to emerging American developed processing technologies.

November 13th, the company issued an important update on the company's progress and immediate plans as they aggressively move forward their Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect, located within the Mojave Project in San Bernardino County.

Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director/CEO of Locksley, said, "We are at a pivotal time for Locksley as we continue our rapid advancement toward becoming a developer, with an end-to-end supply chain strategy from Mine-to-Metal - all within the U.S." She noted that the successful execution of technical steps, including establishing the exploration target, achieving a 68.1% concentrate grade and evaluating the underground workings that have been part of the strategy have significantly advanced the company toward mitigating key uncertainties that are associated with planning for the next steps.

"We are focused on further enhancing our understanding of DAM and working in parallel with the U.S. government on permitting, finance, and ultimately physically delivering antimony product into the U.S. market," she affirmed. More information is available here: #38;v=undefined.

The company has:



Initiated development planning for extraction of mineralization, definitive financing (leveraging the recent EXIM LOI), permitting and pilot plant processing operations.

Received expressions of interest from U.S. engineering contractors to commence with extraction of mineralization at the DAM mine, marking the start of development.

DAM underground access assessment confirms the structural stability and accessibility of the historical workings, supporting safe re-entry and phased mine development planning toward future development. DAM site inspection by mining engineers scheduled for later this month as part of initial engineering and design studies to meet planned pilot plant throughput.

Following underground LiDAR surveying that confirmed approximately 236m of Development across four levels spanning a 130m strike length, the company established an exploration target at DAM containing 19,400 to 67,000 tons of antimony metal. These estimates are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to date to estimate a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).

The recently completed 325 kg bulk sampling delivered a high head grade of 7.6% to 7.8% Sb with flotation testwork underway and supported by the initial sighter testwork completed on a 23.1kg sample at 9.6% Sb, which delivered a 68.1% Sb premium concentrate, meeting industrial and defense specifications.

