Parkit Completes Sale Of Winnipeg Property And Adds To Investment In PROREIT

December 18, 2025 7:02 AM EST | Source: Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit" or the "Company"), has completed the sale of its remaining property located in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the " Property ") to PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: PRV) (" PROREIT ") for proceeds of $5,350,000, subject to customary adjustments (the " Transaction "). Parkit received $2,140,000 of the proceeds in the form of 345,161 trust units of PROREIT (" Trust Units ") priced at $6.20 per Trust Unit. Post closing, Parkit owns in aggregate approximately 10.4% of the Trust Units and the special voting units of PROREIT. The Transaction constitutes a non-arm's length transaction for the purposes of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "), as Steven Scott, the Chair of the board of directors of Parkit, is a trustee on PROREIT's board of trustees.

Property and Sale Price

The Property is one building with 24,665 square feet of gross leasable area located at 555 Camiel Sys, Winnipeg, MB. The sale price for the Transaction is $5,350,000 or $217 per square foot, subject to adjustments.

Steven Scott, Chairman of Parkit's board, stated, "We are excited to add to our investment in PROREIT and look forward to continue to work with Gord and his team on future opportunities."

Early Warning Disclosure

As a result of the completion of the Transaction, the Company beneficially owns and has control of 4,305,674 Trust Units and 2,675,000 Class B LP Units of PRO REIT Limited Partnership (a subsidiary of PROREIT) (" Class B Units "). Each Class B Unit is exchangeable for one Trust Unit and is attached to a special voting unit of PROREIT providing for a voting right in PROREIT. Parkit now owns and controls approximately 10.4% of the issued and outstanding Trust Units and the special voting units of PROREIT (collectively, the " Voting Units ") for a total of 6,980,674 Voting Units of PROREIT. Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Parkit owned 3,960,513 Trust Units and 2,675,000 Class B Units, and collectively, 6,635,513 Voting Units, representing in aggregate approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Voting Units. The Company has a long-term view of its investment in PROREIT and may acquire additional securities of PROREIT including on the open market or through private acquisitions or may sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

Parkit will file an early warning report which will appear on PROREIT's filings on SEDAR+. A copy of the early warning report referenced above may be obtained upon request from Parkit's Chief Financial Officer at the number referenced below. Parkit is incorporated in Ontario and its head office is located at 100 Canadian Road, Toronto, Ontario M1R 4Z5. The disclosure in this press release under the heading "Early Warning Disclosure" has been issued under the early warning provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

