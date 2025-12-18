Cough Syrup Scam Worth Thousands Of Crores Exposed In UP

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file

Lucknow- Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that a massive scam involving the illegal supply of codeine-based cough syrups running into thousands of crores originated in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of shielding those involved.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here after a meeting of the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, Yadav added that the racket started from the“area of Pradhan Sansad” (Varanasi MP), targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the meeting, he said, several important issues to be raised in the upcoming session of the assembly were discussed, with the alleged codeine and cough syrup racket being a major concern.

“The concern over codeine and cough syrup is not limited to the common people of Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of concern across the country. This racket started from the area of a Pradhan Sansad (Varanasi MP), and its links extend not just across the country but also abroad,” he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that what initially appeared to be a scam worth a few crores was now emerging as a racket running into“thousands of crores”, with key links connected to districts adjoining Modi's constituency. He alleged that the entire operation was being run from the state.