SC To Decide Fate Of Man In 12-Year Coma

New Delhi- The Supreme Court expressed its desire on Thursday to meet the parents of a 31-year-old man, lying in a comatose condition for more than 12 years, while considering his father's plea for passive euthanasia by withdrawing artificial life support.

The man suffered head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013. He is on an artificial support system for more than 12 years now.

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan perused a report containing Harish Rana's medical history filed by a secondary medical board of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and remarked that it is a“sad” report.

“It is a very sad report. We cannot keep this boy in this stage,” the bench observed while scheduling a meeting with Rana's parents at 3 pm on January 13.