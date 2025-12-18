Biostem Technologies Products Placed On“12-Month Status Quo Period” List In Update To CMS CY 2026 Final Medicare Reimbursement Rule For Skin Substitutes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Status Quo designation preserves DFU/VLU reimbursement eligibility for 2026, ensuring continued patient access to BioStem technology

Coverage for the majority of BioStem's non-acute revenue, treatment for pressure ulcers, also remains unaffected by CMS LCD updates

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announced that its products, VENDAJE® and VENDAJE AC®, have been granted a 12-month status quo period in an update to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (“CMS”) Local Coverage Determinations (“LCD”) for skin substitute grafts/cellular and tissue-based products for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (“DFU”) and venous leg ulcers (“VLU”) that will be effective on January 1, 2026.

Under the final policy, CMS and the Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) categorized products into three groups: Covered, Non-Covered, and 12-Month Status Quo. Products in the Status Quo category continue to be eligible for reimbursement in 2026 as long as their use meets the“reasonable and necessary” standard under section 1862(a)(1)(A) of the Social Security Act and other applicable requirements, and payment will be determined on a claim-by-claim basis at the MACs' discretion. At the end of the 12-month period, the MACs will initiate a reconsideration of the LCD, reviewing additional evidence submitted by December 31, 2026, with updated determinations expected in early 2027.

Importantly, CMS clarified that the Final LCDs apply to DFU and VLU indications only. They do not impact payment for other wound types , enabling clinicians to maintain consistent care for their non-DFU/VLU patient populations. This includes pressure ulcers , which comprise the largest individual segment of the chronic wound market at 41%, as well as the majority of BioStem's sales volume and Medicare-related revenue . As a result, the Company's largest reimbursement segment remains unchanged, existing billing processes for pressure ulcers remain intact, and providers may continue using BioStem products across all indications without coverage interruption.

“We appreciate the thoughtful and evidence-driven approach reflected in CMS's final LCD framework,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BioStem Technologies.“We expect the Status Quo designation to provide uninterrupted payment for VENDAJE and VENDAJE AC in DFU and VLU applications throughout 2026, while coverage for our core pressure ulcer business remains unaffected by these LCD changes. This preserves patient access, provider choice, customer continuity, and revenue stability for BioStem.”

Matuszewski continued,“Prior to the November evidence submission deadline, we provided CMS and the MACs with new clinical and scientific data, including results from our latest DFU study demonstrating statistically significant superiority over the standard of care. In addition, once the LCDs are finalized, we plan to continue dialog with CMS and the MACs to discuss our DFU trial findings in detail and to review progress on our ongoing VLU clinical trial. These discussions reflect our continued commitment to transparency, evidence generation, and proactive engagement as we work toward reclassification of VENDAJE and VENDAJE AC from Status Quo to Covered status during the 2027 reconsideration cycle. BioStem remains focused on generating rigorous clinical evidence and ensuring appropriate access to our BioRetain®-processed placental allografts.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain®processing method. BioRetain®has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2TM, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC®, American AmnionTM, and American Amnion ACTM. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

