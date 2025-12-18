Defence Composites Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence In British Body Armour Manufacturing

MENAFN - Pressat) Defence Composites, a trusted British manufacturer and supplier of body armour, is proudly celebrating 25 years of delivering high-quality, innovative protective solutions to defence, security, and healthcare professionals worldwide. The milestone marks a quarter-century of innovation, skilled craftsmanship, and British engineering excellence.

Throughout its 25th anniversary year, Defence Composites has reflected on a series of significant achievements, product launches, certifications, and people-focused milestones that highlight the company's continued growth and commitment to protection.

2025 Anniversary Highlights Include:



January: Defence Composites achieved CE Certification under PPE Regulation (EU) 2016/425 for its body armour range, reinforcing compliance with European safety standards.

February:

Dominique Oliver, Administration Assistant, celebrated one year with the company, continuing to support expanding operations at Defence Composites' Rochdale headquarters.

Anthony Darnbrough joined the production team as Production Assistant, strengthening manufacturing capacity and reinforcing the company's commitment to quality.

March: Defence Composites exhibited at the Official UK Government Security & Policing Show in Farnborough, showcasing its Home Office-certified body armour.

April: The company returned to The Security Event at the NEC for another successful year, previewing new and upcoming product developments.

May: Defence Composites proudly supplied the Night Angels with custom designed pink body armour, supporting safety initiatives within the community.

June: Three new levels of UK Home Office HOSDB 2017 certified Stab and Spike protection armour were added to the Defence Composites product range.

July: Product launch of the DC2020 Ultra Covert Body Armour, designed for high-risk and specialist operational environments.

August: Launch of a new protective clothing range for the security and healthcare sectors.

September: Exhibition at The Emergency Services Show at the NEC, engaging with frontline professionals and industry partners.

October: Participation in the Amulet Innovation Day at London Zoo, highlighting collaboration and innovation within the security sector.

November: Showcasing newly developed products at the NAHS Annual Conference & Awards. December: Defence Composites extends its best wishes to customers and partners for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Commenting on the milestone, Craig Mills, Managing Director of Defence Composites, said:

“For 25 years, our focus has been on delivering the highest standard of protection for those who face danger every day. We are immensely proud of our British manufacturing heritage and the positive impact our products have on the safety of our customers.”

Defence Composites continues to invest in research and development, advanced materials, and innovative designs to meet the evolving demands of modern protection. The company's dedication to innovation, safety, and British engineering excellence remains as strong today as it was at its founding.