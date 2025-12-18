Coinbase Boosts Crypto Payments In Poland With New Blik System Integration

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase Expands Payments in Poland with Blik Integration Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Major US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is enhancing its presence in Poland by integrating with one of the country's most popular mobile payment networks, Blik. The move aims to facilitate easier access to cryptocurrencies for Polish users through local and familiar payment methods, despite ongoing regulatory challenges that have hindered comprehensive legislation in the country.



Coinbase has partnered with European payment processor PPro to enable Blik payments in Poland.

The integration aims to improve local payment options, fostering wider adoption of cryptocurrency services.

Poland's crypto legislation remains stalled, with the government reintroducing a vetoed bill amid political divisions. Despite legislative delays, Poland ranks eighth in Europe for total crypto received, reflecting robust adoption.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Positive

Price impact: Neutral. The expansion indicates growing user engagement despite regulatory uncertainties.

Market context: The move aligns with broader trends of crypto adoption accelerating in Europe, even where legislation lags behind.

Coinbase's strategic expansion in Poland underscores its focus on seamless, localized payment solutions. The partnership with PPro, announced by Coinbase executive and NFT Paris co-founder Côme Prost, signals a commitment to providing familiar payment infrastructures to enhance user experience. Prost highlighted that“improving local payment rails is a key focus,” emphasizing the importance of simple and fast payment options to drive cryptocurrency adoption.

While Coinbase holds a license under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), Poland continues to face legislative hurdles. Last week, the Polish government reintroduced a stringent crypto bill that had previously been vetoed by President Karol Nawrocki, complicating efforts to establish a comprehensive legal framework. Despite this, Coinbase's compliance with the MiCA license allows it to operate within the European Union, positioning the company well for future expansion as regulations develop.

Meanwhile, PPro's Tom Benson expressed confidence that this partnership will deepen in 2026, with plans to introduce additional local payment methods and expand collaboration. This strategic move comes amid a broader European landscape where crypto adoption is surging despite inconsistent regulatory environments.

Poland's rapid growth in crypto adoption, ranking eighth in Europe according to Chainalysis' 2025 report, underscores a resilient market driven by consumer demand. However, the lack of a functioning national legal framework, following the vetoed bill, highlights the ongoing regulatory uncertainty. Experts note that while several countries have specific laws governing crypto, others rely on amendments to existing financial legislation, with some, like Hungary, implementing regulation that is less friendly to crypto service providers than Poland.

