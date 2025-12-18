403
U.S. House of Representatives Approves Controversial Healthcare Bill
(MENAFN) The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a controversial healthcare package Wednesday that deliberately excludes a renewal of expiring tax credits currently helping millions of Americans pay for Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance coverage.
The Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act cleared the chamber by a narrow 216-211 margin, with Rep. Thomas Massie standing as the only Republican opposing the measure.
GOP leadership unveiled the proposal fewer than seven days ago amid mounting demands from moderate party members to hold a vote extending the boosted premium tax credits under the ACA—commonly called Obamacare—which terminate Dec. 31.
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where approval would necessitate support from several Democratic senators.
Prior to the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that the bill delivers commonsense reforms to lower premiums, expand access, increase choice and flexibility, and bring transparency to health care. It would cut premium costs by at least 11% and save taxpayers nearly $30 billion.
He sharply criticized Democratic efforts to prolong enhanced ACA premium assistance initially enacted during the coronavirus crisis.
Johnson argued that extending subsidies is not an effective way to reduce health care costs and accused Democrats of prioritizing politics over policy.
"The Democrats broke America's health care system. When they gave us the ACA, the unaffordable care act 15 years ago, they promised that premiums would come down, that access would increase in quality of health care would increase. None of that happened because it's a flawed system," he said.
Earlier Wednesday, representatives approved a procedural maneuver 204-203 that prevented a last-minute Democratic attempt—supported by four Republicans—to compel immediate votes on a three-year subsidy extension.
The decision triggered fierce objections from Democrats, who alleged GOP leaders terminated the voting period prematurely while some members were still trying to register their positions.
"That's outrageous," Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern yelled at Republican leadership.
While House regulations permit Democrats to demand consideration of their three-year extension proposal, Johnson announced he would postpone scheduling that vote until Congress reconvenes during January's first week, following a recess anticipated to start later this week.
Without legislative intervention, approximately 24 million Americans purchasing insurance through the ACA marketplace could experience dramatic premium increases beginning Jan. 1.
