Bihar: Renowned Doctor Kidnapped Escapes After Jumping Out Of Moving Car

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 18 (IANS) A sensational kidnapping attempt of a renowned doctor has come to light in Chhapra city, Bihar, triggering concern over law and order in the district.

The incident took place late on December 17, though the criminals failed to carry out their plan due to the doctor's presence of mind.

According to the complaint filed at the City Police Station, well-known physician Dr Sajal Kumar was returning to his residence in Sadhna Puri from his clinic at around 10:20 PM when four to five armed criminals abducted him at gunpoint.

In his statement, Dr Kumar said that the assailants forcibly pushed him into his car, took control of the vehicle, and began assaulting both him and his driver.

The criminals were masked and threatened them with firearms.

Dr Kumar's employee, Nitish, who was present at the residence, noticed the assault and attempted to intervene.

However, before he could react, the criminals overpowered him, dragged him into the house, held him hostage briefly, and fled with Dr Kumar in the car.

As the vehicle moved towards the Sheesh Mahal Hotel road via Municipal Chowk, Dr Kumar spotted an opportunity near the hotel.

He jumped out of the moving car and ran towards the hotel, drawing public attention. Seeing people nearby, the criminals panicked and fled.

At the time, the doctor's driver and caretaker were still inside the car.

While attempting to escape at high speed, the criminals' vehicle crashed into an electric pole near the DM's residence, causing severe damage.

The accused then abandoned the car and escaped on foot, taking two mobile phones belonging to the doctor.

The driver sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Following the incident, Additional SP Ram Pukar Singh, City Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar, and Bhagwan Bazar Police Station SHO Subhash Kumar reached the spot.

The Saran SSP has confirmed the incident.

Based on Dr Kumar's complaint, City Police Station Case No. 734/25 has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway.

“CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined, and a technical investigation is in progress to identify and arrest the accused,” said ASP Ram Pukar Singh.