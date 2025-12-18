Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela Vows to Protect Sovereignty

2025-12-18 06:39:58
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, declared that the nation would defend its territory “at any cost” after the United States imposed restrictions on all oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan ports.

Addressing viewers on a state television channel on Wednesday, Padrino Lopez emphasized that the Venezuelan armed forces would safeguard the country’s legitimate rights within its airspace and territorial waters while avoiding provocation.

“I am referring to the country in North America and to its president: we will defend the integrity of the homeland at any cost,” he asserted.

He criticized the US decision to block Venezuelan oil tankers, labeling it a direct breach of the UN Charter.

“For this reason, these actions amount to an open act of aggression, and we are declaring this to the entire world,” Padrino Lopez stated.

He further urged “multilateral international organizations” to consider and respond to what he described as an “irrational, belligerent stance,” warning that it threatens not only Venezuela but also the broader Latin American and Caribbean region, as well as global energy stability.

