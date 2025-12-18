403
Zelenskyy Says Ending War Depends on Western Pressure
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Moscow's ability to prolong its military campaign against Ukraine hinges not on President Vladimir Putin's declarations but on the intensity of Western economic and diplomatic pressure, asserting that robust sanctions could cripple Russia's war-fighting capability.
Addressing reporters before departing for Brussels, Zelenskyy brushed aside Putin's recent pronouncements regarding retention of occupied Ukrainian land as recycled rhetoric devoid of new significance.
"The signals that Putin is giving are absolutely nothing new to us. I have always said that he does not want to end the war. The question is, can he continue it? This question already depends on our partners, on their pressure – sanctions first of all, and diplomatic pressure," he said.
The Ukrainian president expressed skepticism about Russia's economic resilience, arguing Moscow cannot maintain current operational intensity if sanctions mechanisms function as designed.
Zelenskyy acknowledged Washington is signaling its commitment to ending hostilities through both open statements and confidential communications with the Kremlin, indicating Kyiv backs this diplomatic push despite substantial obstacles.
"We do not agree with all the features of certain future agreements. You know about this. We have questions; there are some disagreements regarding the territorial issue, financing, frozen assets, and some other issues that are not agreed upon," he said.
The Ukrainian head of state warned that should Putin obstruct what he characterized as the most vigorous diplomatic engagement in recent memory, Washington would need to escalate pressure against Russia.
One day prior, Putin stated Russia prefers diplomatic resolution but would maintain military operations if Ukraine and allied nations reject negotiations focused on "talk about the substance."
The Russian leader has also stipulated that fighting would cease only if Ukrainian military forces retreat from Donbas regions presently controlled by Kyiv.
