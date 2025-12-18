403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (December 17, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Doha delivered a bruising, prestige-heavy night as PSG beat Flamengo on penalties to win the Intercontinental Cup. In Colombia, Atlético Junior finished the job in Ibagué to seal the Liga BetPlay title on aggregate.
Brazil's NBB had just one game, and it ended with Corinthians escaping Osasco by a point. Off the pitch, Brazil supplied a major export story as Wolfsburg signed Flamengo defender Cleiton, while Bolivia named new faces for a Peru friendly.
FIFA also raised the financial ceiling for the 2026 World Cup-relevant because Mexico is a host-and the day sharpened the debate over how FIFA's revamped club calendar changes South America's path to global trophies.
1. PSG beat Flamengo on penalties to win the Intercontinental Cup
Key facts: The final ended 1–1 after extra time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for PSG in the first half, and Jorginho equalized for Flamengo with a second-half penalty.
The match swung on fine margins, including a PSG goal ruled out by VAR and a late Flamengo push that forced extra time.
Why picked: A Latin American champion played a true global final, and the result will shape how South American clubs sell their level abroad.
2. Safonov steals the shootout as PSG add a sixth trophy in 2025
Key facts: PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saved four penalties in the shootout, turning a tense final into a one-man headline.
PSG won the shootout 2–1 despite missing penalties of their own. For Flamengo, the miss pattern was brutal-four saves in five attempts-after they had matched PSG over 120 minutes.
Why picked: Penalty shootouts are often coin flips; this one became a case study in elite goalkeeping under maximum pressure.
3. Atlético Junior win in Ibagué and clinch Colombia's title 4–0 on aggregate
Key facts: Junior beat Deportes Tolima 1–0 away in the second leg to complete a dominant two-match series.
José Enamorado scored the winner in the 17th minute, giving Junior control early and allowing them to manage game state. The title was sealed with the aggregate margin unchanged, leaving Tolima chasing a mountain that never got smaller.
Why picked: Two-leg finals rarely end this lopsided; Junior's control from first leg to last whistle was emphatic.
4. Tolima dominate the ball and shots-and still lose the final
Key facts: Tolima had 73% possession and attempted 36 shots, yet finished with zero goals. Junior created little in volume terms but defended the box and protected the lead with discipline and time management.
The statistical gap underlined what the scoreboard already said: finishing and penalty-area decisions decide titles more than territory.
Why picked: It was the day's sharpest reminder that finals reward efficiency, not just initiative.
5. NBB: Corinthians survive Osasco 81–80 in a one-point escape
Key facts: Corinthians edged Basket Osasco 81–80 in a game that tightened in the final quarter. Osasco surged late and forced Corinthians into a tense closing sequence with every possession carrying weight. Corinthians held their nerve on the last defensive stand and left with a third straight win.
Why picked: In a balanced league, one-point road wins are the building blocks of Super 8 and playoff positioning.
6. NBB momentum note: Corinthians move closer to the Copa Super 8 lane
Key facts: The Osasco win didn't just add a result; it reinforced a form line with three consecutive victories. Corinthians' recent stretch has been built on late-game composure after earlier stumbles in the season.
In a table where small streaks change tiers quickly, it kept them in the conversation for midseason objectives.
Why picked: December is where NBB teams quietly lock their ceiling-before the standings feel“set.”
7. Brazil basketball pipeline: Liga Ouro 2026 confirmed as the NBB access route
Key facts: Brazil's Liga Ouro 2026 was confirmed with six teams from five states and a February start. The competition is positioned as the access division that can lead into the NBB ecosystem.
The announcement framed the tournament as both competitive and developmental, with clubs chasing sustainability as much as wins.
Why picked: The structure beneath the top league decides how deep the sport can grow-and how many viable projects reach the elite.
8. Wolfsburg sign Flamengo defender Cleiton on a long-term deal
Key facts: VfL Wolfsburg announced the signing of 22-year-old Brazilian centre-back Cleiton from Flamengo on a free transfer.
The contract runs to summer 2030 and the move takes effect on January 1, 2026. It marks Cleiton's first move abroad after coming through Flamengo 's system.
Why picked: It is a concrete example of Latin American squads feeding Europe's talent pipeline-even for players who are not global headliners yet.
9. Bolivia name four newcomers for a Peru friendly
Key facts: Bolivia added four uncapped players to a squad preparing for an end-of-year friendly against Peru. The newcomers include 17-year-old attacking midfielder Jesus Maraude and three others across midfield, defense, and goalkeeper.
The call-ups highlight how federations use non-competitive dates to widen depth and test profiles under national-team routines.
Why picked: Squad-building choices now shape World Cup qualification resilience later.
10. FIFA raises 2026 World Cup prize money, lifting the stakes for a Mexico-hosted tournament
Key facts: FIFA announced a 50% increase in prize money for the 2026 World Cup champions, with the winners set to earn $50 million.
The total prize pool was reported at $727 million, with guaranteed money for every participating team. With matches in Mexico, the news matters commercially and politically in the host region as much as it does on the pitch.
Why picked: Bigger prize pools raise the incentives-and the pressure-on federations across the Americas.
Brazil's NBB had just one game, and it ended with Corinthians escaping Osasco by a point. Off the pitch, Brazil supplied a major export story as Wolfsburg signed Flamengo defender Cleiton, while Bolivia named new faces for a Peru friendly.
FIFA also raised the financial ceiling for the 2026 World Cup-relevant because Mexico is a host-and the day sharpened the debate over how FIFA's revamped club calendar changes South America's path to global trophies.
1. PSG beat Flamengo on penalties to win the Intercontinental Cup
Key facts: The final ended 1–1 after extra time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for PSG in the first half, and Jorginho equalized for Flamengo with a second-half penalty.
The match swung on fine margins, including a PSG goal ruled out by VAR and a late Flamengo push that forced extra time.
Why picked: A Latin American champion played a true global final, and the result will shape how South American clubs sell their level abroad.
2. Safonov steals the shootout as PSG add a sixth trophy in 2025
Key facts: PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saved four penalties in the shootout, turning a tense final into a one-man headline.
PSG won the shootout 2–1 despite missing penalties of their own. For Flamengo, the miss pattern was brutal-four saves in five attempts-after they had matched PSG over 120 minutes.
Why picked: Penalty shootouts are often coin flips; this one became a case study in elite goalkeeping under maximum pressure.
3. Atlético Junior win in Ibagué and clinch Colombia's title 4–0 on aggregate
Key facts: Junior beat Deportes Tolima 1–0 away in the second leg to complete a dominant two-match series.
José Enamorado scored the winner in the 17th minute, giving Junior control early and allowing them to manage game state. The title was sealed with the aggregate margin unchanged, leaving Tolima chasing a mountain that never got smaller.
Why picked: Two-leg finals rarely end this lopsided; Junior's control from first leg to last whistle was emphatic.
4. Tolima dominate the ball and shots-and still lose the final
Key facts: Tolima had 73% possession and attempted 36 shots, yet finished with zero goals. Junior created little in volume terms but defended the box and protected the lead with discipline and time management.
The statistical gap underlined what the scoreboard already said: finishing and penalty-area decisions decide titles more than territory.
Why picked: It was the day's sharpest reminder that finals reward efficiency, not just initiative.
5. NBB: Corinthians survive Osasco 81–80 in a one-point escape
Key facts: Corinthians edged Basket Osasco 81–80 in a game that tightened in the final quarter. Osasco surged late and forced Corinthians into a tense closing sequence with every possession carrying weight. Corinthians held their nerve on the last defensive stand and left with a third straight win.
Why picked: In a balanced league, one-point road wins are the building blocks of Super 8 and playoff positioning.
6. NBB momentum note: Corinthians move closer to the Copa Super 8 lane
Key facts: The Osasco win didn't just add a result; it reinforced a form line with three consecutive victories. Corinthians' recent stretch has been built on late-game composure after earlier stumbles in the season.
In a table where small streaks change tiers quickly, it kept them in the conversation for midseason objectives.
Why picked: December is where NBB teams quietly lock their ceiling-before the standings feel“set.”
7. Brazil basketball pipeline: Liga Ouro 2026 confirmed as the NBB access route
Key facts: Brazil's Liga Ouro 2026 was confirmed with six teams from five states and a February start. The competition is positioned as the access division that can lead into the NBB ecosystem.
The announcement framed the tournament as both competitive and developmental, with clubs chasing sustainability as much as wins.
Why picked: The structure beneath the top league decides how deep the sport can grow-and how many viable projects reach the elite.
8. Wolfsburg sign Flamengo defender Cleiton on a long-term deal
Key facts: VfL Wolfsburg announced the signing of 22-year-old Brazilian centre-back Cleiton from Flamengo on a free transfer.
The contract runs to summer 2030 and the move takes effect on January 1, 2026. It marks Cleiton's first move abroad after coming through Flamengo 's system.
Why picked: It is a concrete example of Latin American squads feeding Europe's talent pipeline-even for players who are not global headliners yet.
9. Bolivia name four newcomers for a Peru friendly
Key facts: Bolivia added four uncapped players to a squad preparing for an end-of-year friendly against Peru. The newcomers include 17-year-old attacking midfielder Jesus Maraude and three others across midfield, defense, and goalkeeper.
The call-ups highlight how federations use non-competitive dates to widen depth and test profiles under national-team routines.
Why picked: Squad-building choices now shape World Cup qualification resilience later.
10. FIFA raises 2026 World Cup prize money, lifting the stakes for a Mexico-hosted tournament
Key facts: FIFA announced a 50% increase in prize money for the 2026 World Cup champions, with the winners set to earn $50 million.
The total prize pool was reported at $727 million, with guaranteed money for every participating team. With matches in Mexico, the news matters commercially and politically in the host region as much as it does on the pitch.
Why picked: Bigger prize pools raise the incentives-and the pressure-on federations across the Americas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment