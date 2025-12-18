Manjhi Defends Bihar CM Over Viral Hijab Video Amid Mounting Criticism

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday reacted to a viral video of Bihar Chief Minister showing him attempting to remove a woman's hijab, saying that the Chief Minister's intentions were not wrong and the matter should not be viewed through a religious lens.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi said, "His intention was not wrong. We should not view it from a religious angle."

His remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate.

The video, which has sparked nationwide outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin.

Widespread Condemnation and Legal Action

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Bihar CM over a viral video, asserting that the Bihar Chief Minister was considered a secular leader but the true face of him is being revealed.

The chief minister called the incident "unfortunate" and said such actions were unacceptable, recalling a similar incident during elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the past. "Here too, during the elections, Mehbooba Mufti had a woman voter's burqa removed at the polling station. That was also unfortunate, and this is also unfortunate. Earlier, Nitish Kumar was considered a secular leader. Now, the true face of Nitish Kumar is being revealed," Abdullah told reporters.

Complaint Lodged Against Bihar CM

Earlier, a complaint has been lodged at the Kaiserbagh Police Station in Lucknow against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad in connection with the viral hijab video that triggered outrage with political leaders across party lines, condemning Nitish Kumar's actions.

The complaint was submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana, accompanied by her lawyers, seeking the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against the two leaders.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from several political leaders, who have called it inappropriate and humiliating.

