RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Youth Conference In Siliguri Today

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Rao Bhagwat will address a Youth Conference in Siliguri today at Shatabdi Sadan on Sevoke Road. The programme has been organised by the RSS Uttarbanga Prant as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations being observed across the country. A large number of youths from eight districts of North Bengal, along with participants from the neighbouring state of Sikkim, are expected to attend the conference.

Dr Bhagwat, who arrived in Siliguri yesterday, is scheduled to address the gathering at around 11 am. Hundreds of volunteers and organisers have been engaged in preparations, with the stage and venue fully readied. Thousands of boys and girls in the age group of 15 to 35 years have been arriving at the venue since morning to listen to the RSS chief.

Guiding the Youth for Nation's Progress

RSS Spokesperson, Samir Kumar Ghosh, stated that the event awaits the participation of youngsters aged 15-35. "Basically, young men and women aged 15-35 from every district are expected to participate in this program. They will be addressed, and guidance will be given regarding the responsibilities and duties of young people in the coming days..." he said.

"We all know the role of youth for the entire country... If the youth are guided in the right direction, the country will also progress," he added.

RSS Centenary and Nation-Building

The Youth Conference forms part of a series of programmes being conducted nationwide to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

It may be recalled that the RSS was founded in 1925 on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, with the objective of organising Hindu society and contributing to the creation of a strong, disciplined and well-integrated nation.

As the Sangh enters its centenary year, it continues to reaffirm its commitment to nation-building and social development, guided by the ideals and values laid down by its founder. (ANI)

