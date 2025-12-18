Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BCCI Faces Heat As Lucknow IND-SA T20I Abandoned Over Fog, Poor AQI


2025-12-18 06:11:16
The India vs South Africa T20I in Lucknow was abandoned without a ball bowled after dense fog and hazardous air quality crippled visibility at Ekana Stadium. The washout triggered sharp criticism of the BCCI for hosting winter matches in pollution-prone North Indian cities.

