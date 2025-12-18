Messi Offers Milk To Shiv Linga, Chants Har Har Mahadev At Vantara

During his Vantara visit, global football icon Lionel Messi participated in sacred rituals alongside Anant Ambani. The Argentine legend offered milk to the Shiv Linga, meditated on 'Aum' and joined resonant chants of 'Har Har Mahadev,' reflecting a serene spiritual moment rooted in Indian tradition.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.