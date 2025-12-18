Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Messi Offers Milk To Shiv Linga, Chants Har Har Mahadev At Vantara


2025-12-18 06:11:16
During his Vantara visit, global football icon Lionel Messi participated in sacred rituals alongside Anant Ambani. The Argentine legend offered milk to the Shiv Linga, meditated on 'Aum' and joined resonant chants of 'Har Har Mahadev,' reflecting a serene spiritual moment rooted in Indian tradition.

