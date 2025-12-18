Indian Army Marks 54Th Vijay Diwas With Events Across Northeast India

The Indian Army observed the 54th Vijay Diwas on December 16, commemorating the nation's historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The event was marked across various locations, including Upper Assam, Manipur, and Tripura. The event aimed to inspire local youth, strengthen military-civil synergy and pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the nation's soldiers.

Celebrations Across the Northeast

The programme included a Quiz Competition for schoolchildren, followed by the screening of the Op Sindoor video, and interaction with Ex-Servicemen (ESM). War veterans and wards of Ex-Servicemen were also felicitated during the event. The programme fosters camaraderie and reinforces trust between the Army and the local community at Khousabung, Manipur.

To commemorate Vijay Diwas, a painting competition was held at Kakopathar Senior Secondary School in Upper Assam. Approximately 45 students participated, expressing themes of courage, unity, sacrifice, and national victory through artwork inspired by the spirit of Vijay Diwas. The event concluded with prize distribution and felicitation of winners.

In Agartala, the celebrations kicked off with the Governor of Tripura and the General Officer Commanding Red Shield Division laying wreaths at the Albert Ekka War Memorial to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The celebrations further transitioned into a vibrant Cultural & Martial Display at the Albert Ekka War Memorial. Children from different schools and NCC showcased the cultural vibrancy of Tripura, followed by Khukhri Dance, Silambam, and Bhangra by personnel of the Indian Army. The evening was attended by the Governor and Chief Minister of Tripura. The event also witnessed the screening of a short film 'Echoes of 1971 - The journey of Albert Ekka Brigade' which depicted the Brigade's crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and the capture of Dhaka. Remarkably, Lance Naik Albert Ekka was awarded Param Vir Chakra in the Battle of Gangasagar as part of this very Brigade, which operated from Agartala.

Remembering the Historic 1971 Victory

Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 to mark India's historic military victory in the 1971 war, which resulted in the surrender of Pakistani forces and the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh. The day stands as a reminder of the bravery, discipline and strategic excellence displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during one of the most significant military campaigns in the country's history.

Nationwide Tributes by Indian Army

Across the country, Vijay Diwas was marked with various commemorative events. The Eastern Command of the Indian Army observed the occasion by organising a Military Tattoo in Kolkata, West Bengal, showcasing military traditions, discipline and ceremonial drills. Alongside this, the Indian Army recalled the heroism and nationalism of the Indian Armed Forces by sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh in a social media post from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War."They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history, stating, "It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom... A triumph that reshaped India's military history, redrew the map of South Asia and gave birth to a new nation - Bangladesh," the post read.

The Indian Army noted that the victory ended the mayhem and cruelty of the Pakistani Army, faced by a large community. The Indian Army, in just 13 days, dissolved at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers into surrendering, marking it as one of the largest military surrenders in the world. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)