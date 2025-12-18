403
Video: F & ES Aspirants Hail Govt Action, Say Justice Restored After 2020 Recruitment Scam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Fire and Emergency Service aspirants gathered at Srinagar's Press Enclave on Thursday to thank the Lieutenant Governor and BJP leader Ravindra Raina after the J&K government terminated 103 firemen appointed through a fraudulent 2020 recruitment process.
The aspirants said the inquiry was fair, restored their faith in merit-based recruitment, and urged authorities to review additional evidence submitted, hoping the action will ensure transparency in future selections.
