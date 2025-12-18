Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: F & ES Aspirants Hail Govt Action, Say Justice Restored After 2020 Recruitment Scam

Video: F & ES Aspirants Hail Govt Action, Say Justice Restored After 2020 Recruitment Scam


2025-12-18 06:09:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Fire and Emergency Service aspirants gathered at Srinagar's Press Enclave on Thursday to thank the Lieutenant Governor and BJP leader Ravindra Raina after the J&K government terminated 103 firemen appointed through a fraudulent 2020 recruitment process.

The aspirants said the inquiry was fair, restored their faith in merit-based recruitment, and urged authorities to review additional evidence submitted, hoping the action will ensure transparency in future selections.

MENAFN18122025000215011059ID1110497300



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search