Clare Anderson

Professor of Sleep and Circadian Science, University of Birmingham

Clare is Professor of Sleep and Circadian Science at the University of Birmingham, where she leads the Sleep and Circadian Laboratory at the Centre for Human Brain Health, and the newly established Birmingham Sleep Network. She completed her scientific (PhD/Post-Doctoral) training in the UK with Jim Horne at Loughborough University before moving to the US in 2008 to work with Chuck Czeisler at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. In 2011, she established the Applied Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Laboratory at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia before relocating back to the UK in 2023. Clare uses both laboratory- and field-based approaches to examine the role of sleep and circadian timing on health, safety, and performance, including the development of new biomarkers and strategies to improve health and safety outcomes. She has worked across industry-sectors ensuring her work is translated into improved outcomes, particularly in the area of healthy ageing and driver safety.

2003 Loughborough University, PhD

