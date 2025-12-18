

Assistant Professor Intelligence & Security, Leiden University Research Fellow, King's College London

Nikki Ikani is Assistant Professor in Intelligence and Security at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs, Leiden University. She's also a Visiting Research Fellow at the King's College War Studies Department and a Senior Fellow at the NATO Defense College.

Ikani's research covers warnings prior to natural disasters, industrial accidents, intelligence failures, and geopolitical shocks, and she is working on her first trade non-fiction book based on her research, set to publish with Penguin Random House in the UK and Hachette in the US.



2021–present Assistant Professor Intelligence & Security, Institute of Governance and Global Affairs, Leiden University

2024–present Senior Non-Resident Associate Fellow, NATO Defense College 2018–2021 Postdoctoral research fellow, King's College London



2017 King's College London, PhD European and International Studies 2012 Sciences Po Paris, European Affairs

2022 NWO Veni Role: Funding Source: Nederlandse Organisatie voor Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek

