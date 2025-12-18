Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Changes Description Of State Border Service Battle Flags - Decree

Azerbaijan Changes Description Of State Border Service Battle Flags - Decree


2025-12-18 06:06:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Changes have been made to the description of the battle flags of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Under the provisions of the decree, the battle flags of the military units within the Rapid Action Forces will now bear the inscription: "State Border Service Rapid Action Forces Military Unit No. 0000," where "0000" represents the specific number assigned to each unit.

Additionally, the decree introduces a new design element to the description of the battle flags.

MENAFN18122025000195011045ID1110497249



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search