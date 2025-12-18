Uzbekistan To Launch Seasonal Charter Flights Between Tashkent And Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand airline will launch a seasonal charter flight program on the Tashkent–Abu Dhabi–Tashkent route starting December 26, 2025, Trend reports.

According to Air Samarkand, the flights will operate every Friday using modern Airbus A321 aircraft.

The seasonal charter program is scheduled to run through February 20, 2026.

Air Samarkand is an Uzbek airline based at Samarkand International Airport (SKD). The carrier operates both scheduled and charter flights across Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East.