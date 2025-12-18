Uzbekistan To Launch Seasonal Charter Flights Between Tashkent And Abu Dhabi
According to Air Samarkand, the flights will operate every Friday using modern Airbus A321 aircraft.
The seasonal charter program is scheduled to run through February 20, 2026.
Air Samarkand is an Uzbek airline based at Samarkand International Airport (SKD). The carrier operates both scheduled and charter flights across Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East.
