Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan To Launch Seasonal Charter Flights Between Tashkent And Abu Dhabi

Uzbekistan To Launch Seasonal Charter Flights Between Tashkent And Abu Dhabi


2025-12-18 06:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 18. Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand airline will launch a seasonal charter flight program on the Tashkent–Abu Dhabi–Tashkent route starting December 26, 2025, Trend reports.

According to Air Samarkand, the flights will operate every Friday using modern Airbus A321 aircraft.

The seasonal charter program is scheduled to run through February 20, 2026.

Air Samarkand is an Uzbek airline based at Samarkand International Airport (SKD). The carrier operates both scheduled and charter flights across Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East.

MENAFN18122025000187011040ID1110497238



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search