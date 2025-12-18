Exponents' Tiki Barthemed Booth Wins Bronze At The Experience Design Awards
At SOT 2025, a premier event for the life sciences and clinical research community, Exponents Insta USA Inc. partnered with Altasciences to create a booth that would stand apart on a crowded, highly technical show floor. Rather than leaning on screens or complex technology, the brand envisioned a tropical escape that felt welcoming, memorable, and human.Team Exponents brought that vision to life, earning a Bronze Award for Best Design on a Budget (250K and under) at the Experience Design Awards 2025
From Concept to Show Floor
The 20x20 exhibit
A multi-zone layout supported natural movement and conversation. Engagement stemmed from the environment itself, rather than from heavy technology.
Every detail served a purpose. Surfboard props, sunset-inspired graphics, and warm materials effectively reinforced the theme, transforming the booth into a destination rather than a typical trade show exhibit.
An Award-Winning Collaboration
The Bronze win closes the year on a strong note for Altasciences and Team Exponents. It proves that clear direction, smart design decisions, and disciplined execution can drive impact without exceeding budget.
When a trade show booth feels like a tropical getaway, something special has been built.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment