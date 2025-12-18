Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exponents' Tiki Barthemed Booth Wins Bronze At The Experience Design Awards


2025-12-18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as a tiki bar idea turned into an award-winning showstopper.

At SOT 2025, a premier event for the life sciences and clinical research community, Exponents Insta USA Inc. partnered with Altasciences to create a booth that would stand apart on a crowded, highly technical show floor. Rather than leaning on screens or complex technology, the brand envisioned a tropical escape that felt welcoming, memorable, and human.

Team Exponents brought that vision to life, earning a Bronze Award for Best Design on a Budget (250K and under) at the Experience Design Awards 2025

From Concept to Show Floor

The 20x20 exhibit

A multi-zone layout supported natural movement and conversation. Engagement stemmed from the environment itself, rather than from heavy technology.

Every detail served a purpose. Surfboard props, sunset-inspired graphics, and warm materials effectively reinforced the theme, transforming the booth into a destination rather than a typical trade show exhibit.

An Award-Winning Collaboration

The Bronze win closes the year on a strong note for Altasciences and Team Exponents. It proves that clear direction, smart design decisions, and disciplined execution can drive impact without exceeding budget.

When a trade show booth feels like a tropical getaway, something special has been built.

