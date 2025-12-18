Milepost Establish Every-Day Charging In Lund In Cooperation With Lund Municipality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM and LUND, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden's first independent EV-charging operator specialized on every-day charging, establish its EV-charging services in Lund, in cooperation with Lund Municipality.

Milepost was awarded the assignment to deploy and establish its EV-charging services on several sites in Lund earlier in 2025, based on an extensive evaluation carried out by Lund Municipality. Milepost has now put its first site into operation at Genarps Sports Centre. Additional sites are planned to be put into operation within short and further rollout will be carried out during 2026.

Lund follows several municipalities in Skåne where Milepost has already established its services, including Eslöv, Kävlinge, Lomma and Båstad.

Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations in Milepost says:“We are happy that we have been entrusted by Lund Municipality to establish our EV-charging services in Lund. We are looking forward to help those in Lund living in apartments to get access to charging infrastructure for every-day use, so that more households can buy an electric car”.

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost's management team.