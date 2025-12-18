Azerbaijan Premier League Reaches Historic Milestone In Top Division

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 6000th match in the history of the Azerbaijan football championships has been played, Azernews reports. The Round 15 fixture of the Azerbaijan Premier League between Qarabag and Araz-Nakhchivan (5:1) became notable for this historic milestone.

This encounter entered the history of Azerbaijan championships as the 6000th match held in the top division.

Before this game, the results of 5,999 matches had already been recorded in the league tables. Out of the 6,000 matches, 279 were registered as technical results.

The national championships, first held in 1992, began on May 3 of that year. The tournament, now in its 34th season, was initially played in a spring–autumn format for the first two seasons, later switching to the autumn–spring system. The 2001/2002 and 2019/2020 seasons were interrupted and not completed.

In the current season, 86 matches have been played, with one of them recorded as a technical result.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.