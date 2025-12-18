403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Amb. In Kuwait Touts Firm Fraternal Bonds
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Qatari Ambassador in Kuwait Ali Al Mahmoud on Thursday commended firm fraternal relations between Qatar and Kuwait, along with political coordination and close cooperation covering various domains.
Speaking to KUNA marking the National Day of the State of Qatar, the ambassador lauded the unwavering support of the leadership, government and people of the State of Kuwait for Qatari mediation in reginal and international issues.
He described this Kuwaiti backing as reflecting a joint Gulf vision based on wisdom and quiet diplomacy and promotion of regional security and stability.
He spoke highly of Kuwait's relentless stances in solidarity with the State of Qatar, as well as its condemnation of recent aggressions on Doha, hailing such positions as showing Gulf unity and regarding Qatar's security and stability as an integral part of Kuwait's security.
The Qatari ambassador pointed out both countries' commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation through their joint committee, mutual visits and continued coordination in regional and international issues.
He underlined that bilateral economic and trade relations are continuously growing, with the energy sector constituting their core pillar, given that Qatar is a main supplier of liquefied natural gas to Kuwait.
On the National Day of Qatar, the Qatari diplomat said that his country marks this occasion on December 18 every year to celebrate the anniversary of the country's foundation under Sheikh Jassem bin Mohammad bin Thani.
Hailing the country's comprehensive development achievements under the wise leadership of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, he said Qatar's foreign policy is based on constant principles centered on dialogue, preventive diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts.
He boasted that his country is playing an effective role in the field of regional and international mediation, and supporting peace, stability and humanitarian action.
He concluded by stressing that Doha is carrying on its sustainable development approach and boosting its international status through balanced economic policies that have contributed to achieving leading positions in indicators of development, security and economic competitiveness. (end)
nma
Speaking to KUNA marking the National Day of the State of Qatar, the ambassador lauded the unwavering support of the leadership, government and people of the State of Kuwait for Qatari mediation in reginal and international issues.
He described this Kuwaiti backing as reflecting a joint Gulf vision based on wisdom and quiet diplomacy and promotion of regional security and stability.
He spoke highly of Kuwait's relentless stances in solidarity with the State of Qatar, as well as its condemnation of recent aggressions on Doha, hailing such positions as showing Gulf unity and regarding Qatar's security and stability as an integral part of Kuwait's security.
The Qatari ambassador pointed out both countries' commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation through their joint committee, mutual visits and continued coordination in regional and international issues.
He underlined that bilateral economic and trade relations are continuously growing, with the energy sector constituting their core pillar, given that Qatar is a main supplier of liquefied natural gas to Kuwait.
On the National Day of Qatar, the Qatari diplomat said that his country marks this occasion on December 18 every year to celebrate the anniversary of the country's foundation under Sheikh Jassem bin Mohammad bin Thani.
Hailing the country's comprehensive development achievements under the wise leadership of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, he said Qatar's foreign policy is based on constant principles centered on dialogue, preventive diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts.
He boasted that his country is playing an effective role in the field of regional and international mediation, and supporting peace, stability and humanitarian action.
He concluded by stressing that Doha is carrying on its sustainable development approach and boosting its international status through balanced economic policies that have contributed to achieving leading positions in indicators of development, security and economic competitiveness. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment