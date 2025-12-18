403
Kuwait's Acting PM Honors Police Role In Protecting Nat'l Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah affirmed on Wednesday that male and female personnel of the Ministry of Interior represent an honorable model in fulfilling their duties.
The ministry said in a press statement that Sheikh Fahad's remarks came in a speech marking Arab Police Day, observed annually on December 18.
He stated that the Interior Ministry personnel, men and women, serve as the frontline defense for the rule of law and public order, acting as protectors of society and performing their security and humanitarian duties with sincerity-guided by the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and supported by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
He noted that the occasion serves as a moment of appreciation and pride in the efforts of all Interior Ministry personnel who continue to make sacrifices across field and administrative posts. He stressed that the ministry values the commitment and discipline of its personnel and recognizes their persistent efforts in serving the nation and society.
He said that they have consistently demonstrated a strong capacity to shoulder responsibilities and confront security challenges with professionalism and competence, adding that their work has strengthened security and reinforced public confidence.
Sheikh Fahad emphasized that the ministry attaches great importance to institutional development and operational efficiency across all sectors-through procedural modernization, performance improvement, and the adoption of advanced technological solutions-supporting ministry staff and enabling them to perform their duties with greater competence and effectiveness.
He extended his highest appreciation to all members of the Interior Ministry, praising their role in bolstering security awareness and promoting respect for the rule of law. He affirmed that the ministry will continue to support its personnel and take pride in their efforts for the good, security, and stability of the country. (end)
