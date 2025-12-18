Vijay Is Emerging As Future Tamil Nadu CM: TVK's K A Sengottaiyan

'Sea of People' Signals New CM

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Administrative Committee Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan said that the massive public gathering in Erode clearly indicated that TVK president Vijay is emerging as the future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the crowd at the Erode public meeting, Sengottaiyan said Vijay's visit to the land of social reformer Periyar carried historic significance. "When we see this sea of people, it is clear that this is the gathering that will create history by making Vijay the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow," he said.

He noted that while many may dream of coming to power, the people of Tamil Nadu have already decided their leader. "For the people of Tamil Nadu, the one who will rule the state tomorrow is 'Puratchi Thalapathi' Vijay. No one can change this reality, and today's scenes in Periyar's land prove it," he said.

Fulfilling Periyar's Vision

Recalling Periyar's vision, Sengottaiyan said the long-standing dream of the people for a compassionate leadership that would wipe away the tears of the poor and the marginalised is now being fulfilled.

He added that while political gatherings usually disperse and fade away, this gathering was different as it aimed to shape the future of Tamil Nadu by creating history for the leader of TVK.

Praise for Vijay's Sacrifice and Leadership

Praising Vijay's personal commitment, Sengottaiyan described him as a humane, capable and selfless leader who lives for the people. He pointed out that Vijay had given up an annual income of nearly ₹500 crore to enter public life.

"If we say we saw a revolutionary leader in history, today we are witnessing a revolutionary commander," he remarked, explaining that this sacrifice is why people have gathered in such large numbers.

Confidence in Sweeping Victory

Calling the event a "decisive gathering," Sengottaiyan said the massive turnout demonstrated that the state itself would not be able to contain such public support. He expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu's future would be bright under TVK's leadership.

Concluding his speech, he said the people would deliver such a sweeping victory that in all 234 Assembly constituencies, whoever Vijay points to would become a Member of the Legislative Assembly, thereby creating a new political history in the state.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)