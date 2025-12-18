Young Adults Increasingly Rely On Cannabis To Fall Asleep, Study Finds

For many young adults struggling to fall asleep, cannabis has quietly become a go to solution. But new research suggests this popular sleep aid may actually be doing more harm than good.

A study from the University of Michigan finds that more than one in five young adults use cannabis or alcohol to help them fall asleep, with cannabis far outpacing alcohol. While many believe it helps them drift off faster, scientists warn that regular use can disrupt sleep quality and increase the risk of long-term sleep and substance-use problems study is published in JAMA Pediatrics, a peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Medical Association (AMA).

Cannabis Is Replacing Alcohol as a Sleep Aid

The research, based on data from the long-running Monitoring the Future Panel Study, surveyed young adults aged 19 to 30 across the United States. About 18% reported using cannabis to fall asleep, compared with 7% who used alcohol.

Among those who had used cannabis in the past year, 41% said sleep was one of the reasons they used it. Researchers say this highlights a growing perception that cannabis is a harmless or even helpful solution for sleep issues.

Why Experts Say It Can Backfire

While cannabis may make people feel drowsy at first, experts say it can interfere with the brain's natural sleep cycles. According to study author Megan Patrick, relying on substances to sleep can reduce sleep quality, increase nighttime awakenings, and worsen sleep problems over time.

Regular use may also lead to tolerance, meaning users need larger amounts to get the same effect. This can create a cycle where sleep problems worsen and substance use escalates, raising the risk of dependency.

Differences Across Gender and Race

The study also found notable differences in who uses substances for sleep. Women were nearly twice as likely as men to use cannabis as a sleep aid, while individuals identifying as another gender were more than four times as likely. Black young adults were significantly more likely than white young adults to report using alcohol to help them sleep.

These patterns suggest that sleep struggles and how people cope with them vary widely across groups.

Why Doctors Should Pay Attention

Researchers say sleep problems and substance use often go hand in hand during young adulthood, a period already marked by stress, mental health challenges, and changing routines. Because of this overlap, health care providers are encouraged to screen for both sleep issues and substance use.

Experts stress that young adults experiencing sleep problems should talk to a doctor rather than self-medicating. High-quality sleep plays a critical role in mental health, mood regulation, and long-term well-being.