403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Senate Backs A Tax-Break Cut And Higher Levies On Betting And Fintechs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's year-end fiscal drama often looks like a maze of acronyms. This one is simpler than it seems: the government needs credible money on paper to vote the 2026 budget, and Congress prefers broad, rule-based trims over messy fights that pick individual winners and losers.
On Wednesday night, the Senate approved PLP 128/2025 and sent it to presidential sanction without reopening the text.
Officials argue the measures should add R$22.45 billion ($4.2 billion) in 2026, above a frequently cited R$20 billion ($3.7 billion) hurdle linked to the primary-balance target.
The biggest lever is a 10% linear cut in a wide range of federal tax benefits, touching major taxes and contributions used across the economy. The rapporteur estimates this broad trim alone accounts for about R$17.5 billion ($3.2 billion) of the 2026 gain.
Alongside the haircut, the bill pushes for stricter disclosure and evaluation of incentives, aiming to make“tax breaks” look less like permanent entitlements and more like programs that must prove they work.
Where the politics gets sharper is in who pays extra.
Online betting operators face a higher levy, rising in steps from 12% to 15% by 2028. The bill also tightens the financial split: firms can retain 88% today for costs, but that falls to 87% in 2026, 86% in 2027 and 85% in 2028, with the difference routed to social security.
It also targets the ecosystem around illegal betting by punishing those who promote unauthorized platforms. Fintechs see the CSLL rise from 9% to 12% in 2026–27 and 15% from 2028.
Credit and financing institutions move to 17.5% through 2027 and 20% from 2028. Investors receiving JCP payouts face a withholding hike from 15% to 17.5%.
Yet the bill avoids detonating sacred cows. Key regimes are shielded, including Simples Nacional and the Manaus Free Trade Zone. Under“lucro presumido,” the cut applies only above R$5 million ($926,000) in revenue, not the older R$1.2 million ($222,000) line.
The story behind the story is a familiar one: when spending cuts are politically toxic, Brasília reaches for the tax code. This time, it tries to do it with fewer loopholes and more measurable rules.
A 62–6 Senate vote backs a package projected to raise R$22.45 billion ($4.2 billion) in 2026, a linchpin for passing next year's budget.
The law trims many federal tax benefits by 10% and adds guardrails: new incentives last up to five years and face a 2% of GDP ceiling.
Bets, fintechs and some lenders pay more, and a popular payout tool for investors (JCP) is taxed harder.
Brazil's year-end fiscal drama often looks like a maze of acronyms. This one is simpler than it seems: the government needs credible money on paper to vote the 2026 budget, and Congress prefers broad, rule-based trims over messy fights that pick individual winners and losers.
On Wednesday night, the Senate approved PLP 128/2025 and sent it to presidential sanction without reopening the text.
Officials argue the measures should add R$22.45 billion ($4.2 billion) in 2026, above a frequently cited R$20 billion ($3.7 billion) hurdle linked to the primary-balance target.
The biggest lever is a 10% linear cut in a wide range of federal tax benefits, touching major taxes and contributions used across the economy. The rapporteur estimates this broad trim alone accounts for about R$17.5 billion ($3.2 billion) of the 2026 gain.
Alongside the haircut, the bill pushes for stricter disclosure and evaluation of incentives, aiming to make“tax breaks” look less like permanent entitlements and more like programs that must prove they work.
Where the politics gets sharper is in who pays extra.
Online betting operators face a higher levy, rising in steps from 12% to 15% by 2028. The bill also tightens the financial split: firms can retain 88% today for costs, but that falls to 87% in 2026, 86% in 2027 and 85% in 2028, with the difference routed to social security.
It also targets the ecosystem around illegal betting by punishing those who promote unauthorized platforms. Fintechs see the CSLL rise from 9% to 12% in 2026–27 and 15% from 2028.
Credit and financing institutions move to 17.5% through 2027 and 20% from 2028. Investors receiving JCP payouts face a withholding hike from 15% to 17.5%.
Yet the bill avoids detonating sacred cows. Key regimes are shielded, including Simples Nacional and the Manaus Free Trade Zone. Under“lucro presumido,” the cut applies only above R$5 million ($926,000) in revenue, not the older R$1.2 million ($222,000) line.
The story behind the story is a familiar one: when spending cuts are politically toxic, Brasília reaches for the tax code. This time, it tries to do it with fewer loopholes and more measurable rules.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment