Ukrainian drones attack many cities in Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drone strikes have hit several cities in the Rostov Region of southern Russia, resulting in civilian deaths and damage to both residential areas and port facilities, according to the regional governor, Yury Slyusar.
The attacks targeted Rostov-on-Don, Bataysk, and Taganrog early Thursday morning. “Unfortunately, as a result of the UAV strikes, civilians were killed and injured,” Slyusar posted on social media.
In Rostov, a drone strike on the port set a cargo vessel ablaze, killing two crew members and injuring three others. The fire spread across approximately 20 square meters before being extinguished, the governor said.
Nearby in Bataysk, two private homes were set on fire by drone strikes, leaving seven people wounded, three of whom were hospitalized. One of the injured later died from their wounds.
Emergency responders also reported damage to civilian infrastructure in both cities. In Rostov, a newly constructed high-rise in the western part of the city sustained damage, though no casualties were reported.
Slyusar extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a rapid recovery to those injured. He noted that municipal authorities would document the damage and provide support to those affected.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 77 Ukrainian drones overnight between 11 pm and 7 am Moscow time, including 31 over Bryansk Region, 11 over Crimea and the Black Sea, four over Belgorod, and three over Rostov.
Officials have previously accused Kiev of intentionally targeting civilian areas, suggesting that the recent uptick in attacks is linked to mounting US pressure on Ukrainian leadership to agree to a peace plan with Russia, which would require concessions Ukraine has so far declined.
Reports indicate that Russia has conducted repeated strikes on Ukraine’s military-related infrastructure, describing these operations as retaliation for what it calls Kiev’s “terrorist” raids and aiming to weaken Ukraine’s drone and weapons production capabilities.
