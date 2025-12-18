403
Maduro accuses US of seeking to overthrow his government
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of attempting to topple his government and turn Venezuela into a colony, dismissing recent threats and an oil blockade as a “diplomacy of barbarism.”
In a televised address on Wednesday, Maduro said the US was trying to install a “puppet government” in Caracas that “would not last even 47 hours.” He characterized the pressure campaign launched by US authorities as “warmongering” aimed at seizing Venezuela’s natural resources.
“They want regime change in Venezuela to impose a puppet government that would hand over the constitution, sovereignty, and all our riches and turn the country into a colony,” Maduro said. “That is not going to happen – never.”
The remarks followed a US announcement of a blockade on “sanctioned” oil tankers transporting Venezuelan crude. Washington has labeled the Caracas government a “foreign terrorist organization” and accused it of “stealing” US oil and other assets.
“Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before – until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us,” US officials stated.
Maduro emphasized that Venezuela’s oil exports and trade would continue, asserting that international law and the UN Charter guarantee freedom of navigation and commerce. “This is not the time for corsairs or piracy,” he said.
He stressed that Venezuela’s wealth belongs solely to its citizens, invoking independence leader Simon Bolivar and the country’s constitution. Maduro criticized the US escalation as a “diplomacy of barbarism” in contrast to respect for international law and peaceful coexistence.
Maduro added that Venezuela possesses both the legal authority and political power to defend itself, claiming backing from “the peoples of the world.” He also called on neighboring Colombia and its military to reject foreign interventions and uphold what he described as Bolivar’s vision of unity. He concluded by affirming that Venezuela would protect its sovereignty “with strength, with truth, and with love for peace.”
