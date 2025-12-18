403
Ukrainian drone strikes kill civilians in southern Russia
(MENAFN) Multiple cities in Russia’s Rostov Region came under attack by Ukrainian drones early Thursday, resulting in civilian deaths, injuries, and damage to residential and port facilities, according to Governor Yury Slyusar.
The cities of Rostov-on-Don, Bataysk, and Taganrog were targeted, with Slyusar noting on social media that “unfortunately, as a result of the UAV strikes, civilians were killed and injured.”
In Rostov, a port strike ignited a cargo vessel, killing two crew members and injuring three others. The fire spread across roughly 20 square meters before being extinguished.
In Bataysk, drone attacks set two private homes ablaze. Seven people were wounded, three of whom were hospitalized, and one later died from injuries. Civilian infrastructure sustained damage in both cities, including a newly built high-rise in western Rostov, though no casualties occurred there.
Slyusar extended condolences to the victims’ families and pledged municipal support for those affected, stating that commissions would document all damage.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting 77 Ukrainian drones between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Moscow time, with 31 shot down over Bryansk, 11 over Crimea and the Black Sea, four over Belgorod, and three over Rostov.
Russian authorities have accused Kiev of deliberately targeting civilian areas, suggesting the escalation is tied to US pressure on President Zelensky to accept a peace deal with Russia, which Kiev has rejected. Moscow has continued its own strikes on Ukraine’s military infrastructure, framing them as retaliation for Ukrainian “terrorist” raids and aimed at degrading drone and weapons production capabilities.
