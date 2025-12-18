India: Jeddah To Kozhikode AI Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Kochi

An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode had to make an emergency landing at Kochi airport due to technical issues on Thursday.

The aircraft's landing gear failed and both tyres burst, according to Indian media reports. There were 160 passengers on board, all of whom are reported to be safe.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said in a statement that it successfully facilitated the safe emergency landing of Air India Express flight IX 398 from Jeddah to Kozhikode, which was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue involving the right main landing gear and tyre failure.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that the precautionary landing was made due to suspected damage to the aircraft's tyre likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport.