UAE Forms National Media Authority, Replaces 3 Other Entities, Including WAM

The UAE has issued a new Federal Law on Thursday establishing the National Media Authority, a new public federal entity affiliated with the UAE Cabinet.

The authority will have legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and full legal capacity. It replaces the former UAE Media Council, National Media Office, and WAM (Emirates News Agency), consolidating the country's media regulatory framework under one entity.

The newly formed authority will be responsible for shaping and coordinating the UAE's strategic media directions and messaging, ensuring alignment between media organisations and the nation's media policies. The main function of the National Media Authority will be as follows:

Propose the UAE's strategic media directions and messaging, and coordinate with media organisations to ensure the alignment of their directions and messaging with the media policies and discourse of the UAE.Enhance the global reputation of the UAE, and conduct assessment and follow-up of its media narratives, and address media crises in coordination with the relevant authorities.Proposing legislation to regulate and license media outlets and media activities, including digital media in the UAE and those operating in free zones, in coordination with media entities.

Establishing standards for media content in coordination with relevant authorities, and observing and following up on media content of all printed, published, posted, and broadcast materials within the country, including those in free zones.Registering and accrediting media professionals and correspondents of foreign media outlets in the UAE, including those in free zones.

Developing the Emirates News Agency (WAM) to enhance its role as the official channel for supporting the publishing, distribution, and translation of official news approved by the UAE, and regulating the transmission, broadcasting, redistribution, and use of news flowing from various sources, whether local, Arab, or international.Providing media institutions with local and international news, articles, reports, and photographs in line with best journalistic practices and professional ethics.